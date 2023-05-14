By Richard Robbins
The community seems to address homelessness in a piecemeal fashion. We can do better.
Locally, I applaud volunteers for cleaning up “The Pines,” as well as focusing on providing permanent housing for the homeless.
When I asked my friend, “What do you think is the solution to minimizing homelessness?” (Realize, first, that we have to stop thinking we’re going to “end” any of these problems.)
My friend explained, “It is a third, a third and a third. A third of the homeless are capable of working, but they are not interested in working and are taking advantage of the system; a third of the homeless are truly mentally ill and need to be institutionalized for potential rehabilitation – but it needs to be anticipated that the vast majority of that third will need to be cared for in an institutional setting for the rest of their lives — and we, as a society, need to bear that burden; and the other third are like you and I.”
An example: A man and two children came into the shelter two months ago. His wife had cancer. He used all their savings, 401(k) and equity in their home to pay for her treatment. She died. He had nothing left. He came to the shelter with his kids for a couple of months so they would have food and shelter. They left last week. We assume they found a permanent place and was back on his feet, but we don’t know.
I’m not going to argue with those on either side of the political spectrum on these percentages.
But let’s at least agree on the idea of the three categories.
Then consider:
- Mental healthcare is a basic human right. A civil society must care for those who cannot care for themselves. We must invest in programs and facilities to treat and house those who are deemed unable to function as contributing members of society.
- Society must provide for catastrophic healthcare. For those with significant/serious or terminal illness, society must pick up costs. By letting individuals and families fend for themselves to the point of bankruptcy and destitution, we create long-term societal costs that we pay for later: alcoholism, mental illness, drug addiction, financial dependency on federal programs as they age, increased medical care costs and physical/mental abuse.
- Cull the deadbeats. Conservatives have suspected social giveaways for years because there are no assurances that help is targeted to those who truly need it. Meanwhile, liberals argue there is no fair way to determine who needs help, so they say give it to everyone who applies, kind of a “peanut-butter approach.”
To move forward on these pressing societal issues, the answer can be found in the middle. That’s because both conservatives and liberals are willing to help those who need help.
We must develop a system to ensure it goes to those who truly need it.
That system won’t be perfect, but we need to try an approach that provides equitable assistance, monitor its effectiveness and modify to make it more effective over time. This is what we learn from the Affordable Care Act.
Provision of housing for the homeless is essential, but providing housing without assessing their capability to be willing and productive contributors to society and/or if they have that capability in the first place is a waste of resources.
Those who are truly mentally ill will not fair well in provided housing. They need care far more than a roof over their head. And for those capable of working, temporary subsidized housing with an end date can be provided as long as they show progress re-entering the workforce.
Let’s open dialogue across political ideologies on addressing the third/third/third homeless challenge.
About the author: Richard Robbins is a permanent resident of Traverse City working remotely as a vice president in the life sciences industry who also writes on contemporary issues with a goal of moving public dialogue toward effective solution development and action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.