By Katy Bean-Larson
Recently, I received a postcard from a candidate running for the Michigan House of Representatives. He wrote about election security being a top priority. He also wrote about what he thinks should be changed about elections. I answered him and here’s the gist of what I said:
Requiring photo ID: A photo ID is required to vote in person. If someone forgets it, they can sign an affidavit stating who they are, under penalty of perjury. Most people drive to their precinct; they usually have their driver’s license with them. In 20+ years as an election work, I might’ve encountered one or two affidavits.
Absentee ballots are verified by matching signatures. An ID is required when registering to vote. When absentee ballot applications are sent out, they require signatures that are matched with those on file. The absentee ballot is sent to the voter along with a secrecy sleeve and a return envelope. The return envelope must be signed by the voter. On Election Day when the ballot arrives at the absentee counting board in the precinct, the signature on the envelope is matched with the record, and the voter and ballot number are checked against the electronic poll book and entered before being counted. That seems secure to me.
Removing dead voters: County and township clerks are good at tidying up the list of voters prior to Election Day. At 4 p.m. on the day prior to the election, township clerks get the election specific tabulator/voting machine programming and Qualified Voter File from the county clerk’s office. I’ve never encountered the file of a dead voter. Municipal clerks do a good job keeping track of the living and the dead in their jurisdictions.
Ensuring only eligible voters cast ballots: When someone comes to vote, they fill out an application. The election worker looks them up in the electronic poll book and matches the information. The voter presents their ID, and the worker matches that with the electronic poll book or swipes it into a card reader to match it with their voter record. They’re issued a ballot, the ballot number entered into the electronic poll book and that voter and their ballot number appear on the list of voters. I’ve never seen someone who wasn’t qualified to vote attempt to vote.
Unsolicited absentee voter ballots: No one has sent out unsolicited absentee ballots. Prop 3 allows any voter to vote absentee for any reason. In 2020 the Secretary of State sent absentee ballot APPLICATIONS to registered voters. Some other organizations did as well, but no unsolicited ballots were sent out. Sending applications may have accounted for a record turnout and, with COVID, it was reasonable to expect that voters might hesitate to vote in person. Those taking advantage of the applications returned them to their township clerks as they normally would. I love the convenience of having my clerk send me an application for every election without having to request it. Why shouldn’t every voter be offered an application for a n absentee ballot? When it’s easy to vote, people will!
Voting machines aren’t online: Tabulators in Michigan aren’t connected to the internet. As far as I know, in Michigan they have never been connected to the internet! Even when the results are electronically reported to the county clerk, it’s by a private, secure connection — not the World Wide Web. The programming media (in Grand Traverse County, that’s a thumb drive) of the tabulator is removed following the election, packed securely and delivered to the county clerk. This year in Michigan, all tabulator modems have been removed. Reporting the results will be slower than usual because the thumb drives with the election results will have to be delivered to the clerk’s office before results can be tallied.
Candidate, I hope you have a better understanding of how the election works now. If you have questions, your local clerk will be glad to answer them.
