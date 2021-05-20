Often times we have individuals who recognize the name MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), but in the same breath they tell us they do not know what MADD does. With that in mind, we want to share who is MADD, and what we do.
The impact of a substance impaired driving crash — from alcohol and/or drugs — goes far beyond the crash itself, sending shockwaves through families. Victims and survivors are often left bereaved, injured, and emotionally and financially devastated.
For more than 40 years MADD has been providing services to victims and survivors of drunk or drugged driving crashes. We provide services to mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, grandparents, friends and other loved ones who have been impacted by drunk or drugged driving.
Our Victim Services Team consists of three victim services specialists and a manager. Everyone on our Victim Services Team is trained and experienced to provide assistance to victims and survivors of drunk or drugged driving. Our Victim Services Team provides victims and survivors with crisis intervention, emotional support, information about coping with loss or injuries, the judicial process, court accompaniment and advocacy, referrals to community resources, and assistance with crime victim compensation.
MADD Michigan also provides victims and survivors with two virtual support groups through zoom. We provide a grief and loss support group and an injury support group. Our support groups help victims and survivors to connect with one another and gain emotional support from each other to assist each other in their healing journey.
Our services are free, confidential and not time limited. If you or a loved one has been impacted by drunk or drugged driving, please contact us. A 24-hour victim helpline is available at 877-623-3435.
About the authors: Betsy Harris is the Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim services specialist in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Stephanie Hurst is a victim services specialist for MADD in Western Michigan. Laurie Hollister serves as victim services specialist in Southern Michigan. Branden Coleman is a manager of victim services in Eastern Michigan and the thumb region. Learn more at madd.org.