By Tom Bousamra
Ann Rogers’ forum (Thursday, April 2) urges us to understand the crisis we are experiencing as a “wake up call.” She makes a compelling case that turning a blind eye to the ecology of “spaceship earth” threatens the very existence of all species, not just the human species for which we currently fear.
Painfully isolated, working hard to be “alone together” and trying mightily to deal with our fears, many are beginning to ask what will society look like on the other side of this abyss? The question in my mind is which values will we dust off and polish up after our current quarantine?
Will we see that life is not all about us, that we need to be about life? Is it possible to live more compassionately connected to one another as well as mother earth?
Can we begin to live more simply that others may simply live?
Can’t we demand that capitalism return to responsible stewardship and be satisfied with profit instead of greed?
Will we better understand that our efforts to neighbor and to form community is vital to the continued existence of the human species?
Will we have a better understanding that real education, intrinsically motivated learning, begins and is sustained with parental involvement at home?
Will employers understand that many more can work from home productively and thus reduce greenhouse gases from unnecessary commutes?
Will we acknowledge that healthcare is a right and not a privilege and demand our representatives end race and wealth disparities?
Will we be more focused on vulnerable populations like the homeless, the poor, the elderly, the incarcerated?
What will we have learned by recent small reductions in jail and prison populations in order to sidestep contagion deathtraps? Will we be able to end wealth discrimination and the battering of the poor with crushing loss (home, job, family) by holding them hostage in jail for lack of bail when personal recognizance bonds have shown to work effectively?
It is interesting that “quarantina” in Italian translates as “forty,” used by Italians as another word for Lent, a time of personal and communal transformation. What transformations stemming from our quarantine can we hope for?
What do we as local, state and nation communities want to look like when we get to the other side of this crisis?
Can we make this time of reflection a time for resolve as well?
About the author: Tom Bousamra is a retired public school teacher and former president of the nonprofit Family Partnerships Grand Traverse. As a Catholic deacon, he has ministered to the incarcerated in Grand Traverse County Jail for 34 years and is currently president of Before During and After Incarceration.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.