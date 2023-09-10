I was so grateful to read the recent feature section about the Record-Eagle’s 165-year history and thought that some of the old-timers should add their stories. Then I was shocked to realize that I am an old-timer myself!
How did that happen? Well, it was 1970 when I applied for a “Gal Friday” job in the Ad Department and Publisher Bob Batdorff told me I was overqualified. “But I want to learn about the newspaper business and I need to pay the rent,” I said. So Bob sent me to Gil Bogley, department manager, who asked me to print my name. When he could read it, he hired me.
“This will sound strange,” Batdorff said, “but we’re like a family here.” It did sound strange, since I’d just moved from a corporate job in Chicago, but it turned out to be true. Everyone knew everyone and everyone was valuable, especially the typesetters who were adjacent to the editorial and advertising departments on the main floor. I could hear their old clattering machines and smell the hot lead from my desk where I sat next to Chuck Gaudette. He was a fine artist from Detroit who also needed to pay the rent.
“How do you sell ads?” I asked Chuck, since I had never sold anything, not even Girl Scout cookies. “Talk about everything but advertising,” he said and he was right. “When do you sell the most greeting cards? Furniture? Pizza? Why do you like this work?” I learned so much!
Our deadline to submit copy, ads, corrections was 11 a.m. and, by 2 p.m., we paused at our desks to listen for the thunder of the presses in the basement. Once we heard — and felt — that deep rumbling, we knew all was well and the “daily miracle” would reach front porches by dinner time.
On Saturdays, Bob Batdorff took the ad department to lunch at Sleder’s Tavern and bought us a pitcher of beer. Then we went back to work. I can still remember their names, almost: Walt Novak, Betty Orr, Nancy Baumgartner, Bob Steffes, John Lyons and Chuck, of course. Like family.
After I’d been at the paper for six months, I persuaded Bob to let me write book reviews, which nobody read, so he asked if I’d like to write a weekly personal column instead. I said yes and, when I left the paper in 1973 to have a baby, I kept writing my column for 30 years. What a privilege!
Well, the Record-Eagle turned out to be the most fun place I ever worked — and I’ve worked in plenty of places.
I am forever grateful for that opportunity – and for that family.
