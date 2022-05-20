Finally, after seven years, Erica Hammel’s crusade to create a child abuse registry accessible to the public in Michigan will become a reality. The law is named after Hammel’s son who suffered a brain bleed, fractured skull, bilateral retinal hemorrhages and fractured ribs at the hand’s of his father’s girlfriend when he was only a year old. The horrific abuse left Wyatt with seizures, irreparable brain damage and permanent loss of vision in his left eye.
This wasn’t the first time Wyatt’s abuser harmed a child. Prior to her child abuse conviction in 2015, Wyatt’s abuser Rachel Edwards had been twice convicted of abusing another child, Travis English, Jr. For those crimes, Edwards received only probation and fines.
When Edwards started dating Wyatt’s father, Hammel began to hear rumors that Edwards had a history of child abuse. Because Edwards hadn’t been convicted of a felony or spent time in prison for her previous crimes, Wyatt’s mother couldn’t find proof that the rumors of Edwards’ abusive past were true. She was trying to protect her son and wondered why, as a concerned mother, she didn’t have access to a public registry that would show Edwards’ misdemeanor conviction of child abuse.
Wyatt’s Law (House Bill 4974) requires people who are convicted of child abuse offenses (both misdemeanors and felonies) to register with a child abuse offenders registry. Thanks to Wyatt’s Law, parents like Hammel can check to see if people who have access to their children have a history of child abuse.
As the regional response center that aims to protect and defend children from child abuse, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center frequently utilizes the state’s Central Registry. In its current form, the registry is confidential and only available to specific entities and individuals looking to obtain information about prospective foster or adoptive parents and employees or volunteers who will be working with children.
Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, like many other child-serving organizations, runs a Central Registry check on all our employees, volunteers, board members and contracted service providers. But the Central Registry is not without its problems. Growing evidence that the registry contains the names of people who do not pose threats to children is concerning.
Another bipartisan, nine bill package — which passed the House in April — is aimed at reforming the Central Registry. This new legislation intends to remove individuals from the registry who don’t pose a threat to children, while continuing to include those who are a threat.
It is imperative that every effort is made to shield children from the individuals who risk their safety and wellbeing. However, accurate information is crucial.
Protecting children from harm is a community responsibility. We rely on the community to report suspicions of child sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect to child protective services and law enforcement. But growing fears and distrust of the system are keeping responsible community members from reporting.
We need Wyatt’s Law. We need to empower parents and caregivers to seek tools to keep their children safe. However, we also need to be sure that the information available on the registry is accurate so that our community continues to report suspected child abuse.
At the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, we are committed to creating a world without child abuse. To achieve our goal, we need the community to engage in reporting any suspicions of abuse. Those reports can be made anonymously by calling the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 1-855-444-3911 or by contacting your local law enforcement agency (911 in an emergency).
Thank you, state legislators, for reforming the Central Registry and for your bipartisan support of Wyatt’s Law. Your leadership and action truly underscores the importance of ensuring that trustworthy and accurate systems are in place to protect the most vulnerable among us: our children.
About the author: Ginger Kadlec is the CEO of the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center. Information for this article was provided by a story written by Erica Hammel, published on www.lovewhatmatters.com.
