Three Record-Eagle letters to the editor recently urged voters to judge mid-term candidates based on two candidates not running: They asked voters if they were better off “then” (Trump presidency) or “now” (Biden presidency). They provided laundry lists of problems purportedly generated by President Joseph Biden in the last 20 months. Clearly, no president has the power to generate global issues like inflation, volatile markets, blocked supply chains, rising interest rates, refugees and migrants, aggressive dictators, etc.
In my 70-plus years as an American, I have seen the ups and downs of all these indicators. I’ve seen bigger fluctuations in gas prices, inflation, stock markets, interest rates, Americans in combat, foreign policy challenges and more.
In 1974, I saw Republican leaders force out a president of their own party for covering up a “third-rate burglary.” In 2000 and 2016, I saw Democratic presidential candidates win the popular vote, but abide by the outcome of the electoral college system.
What I have not seen in my 70-plus years is the sacking of the U.S. Capitol by a mob dispatched by a sitting president (Trump) to stop the certification of his loss (both popular and electoral college) of the 2020 election. I have not seen coercion directed at election officials, false slates of presidential electors, theories that state Legislatures can overrule the vote in their states and myriad other illegal attempts to overturn the will of the people. I have not seen a formerly respectable political party field a significant number of 2022 candidates who refuse to say they will accept the outcome of American elections.
Candidate Trump began this election nullification movement before the 2016 election, claiming the election was rigged — a position he abandoned after he won the electoral college vote. His actions after the 2020 election demonstrate that he and his movement only accept election results if they win.
Winning at any cost, even destroying democracy, is the behavior of autocrats and dictators. Trump continues his assault on the American rule of law. He endorses mid-term candidates who mirror his contempt/refusal to honor the outcomes of elections. It is a pattern we see around the globe where formerly democratic nations slip into authoritarianism like Venezuela, Turkey, India, Hungary, Brazil and more.
The Jan. 6 Committee has documented an attempted coup. Trump was thwarted, in large part, by Republican office holders, including Vice President Mike Pence, who put his country over his party.
America needs more such profiles in courage. Trump and his movement are anti-American: a clear and present danger to our democracy. It is time for Republicans, Democrats and independents to vigorously reject Trump and Trumpism.
Strange as it sounds in the United States, we must extract from every candidate a pledge to accept the validity of our electoral processes. Without this fundamental American tenet, we fail Abraham Lincoln’s challenge at Gettysburg in 1863 to ensure “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
About the author: Brad Lyman is a retired sociology professor who lives in Traverse City.
