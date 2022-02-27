Teens are suffering in plain sight. As a junior at Traverse City Central High School, I have seen the devastating effects that the failure of the mental healthcare system has had on young people. From the two friends I’ve lost to suicide in the past year to threats of violence or suicide written in the school bathrooms, there is an urgent need for intervention.
You can line schools with police officers and close all the bathrooms, but these are all reactionary, half-measures at best; if we want to save kids’ lives, we need to be proactive. We need to take steps that will allow young people to thrive, not merely survive. We need to take action to protect young people from crises, not clean up and make apologies in the aftermath.
The true issue that needs to be addressed is the disconnect between the mental health care system and its constituents (the struggling youth). Far too often, teens’ mental health diagnoses have been dismissed as “just a phase” or how “everyone gets sad.” The disconnect becomes extremely clear when talking about severe mental health disorders, such as depression. These disorders are caused by physical differences in hormone production, disruption of neurological transmission and other biological differences — facts that seem to be largely alien to many people. A lack of basic understanding of mental health is what’s leading parents and institutions to fail Traverse City’s youth. By contrast, I am continually amazed by the vastness of my peers’ understanding of behavioral patterns, trauma responses and overall mental health insight.
Who better to lead and inform change than those who are witnessing the system’s failure first hand?
Because of this heightened awareness, I ask anyone who can positively impact the lives of a child to listen to young people and to join the conversation with empathy and open-mindedness. Readers can get involved further by visiting goodworkslab.org/fight to join the group of more than 600 compassionate, inclusive and optimistic individuals who are dedicated to battling the mental health crisis within Traverse City.
Good Works lab’s “We Fight” movement stresses the importance of the collective: a constellation of individual, yet coordinated actions, will lead to lasting change in a community. As we begin to summit this mountain as a community, it is important to stay open minded when listening to others, especially young people, and to recognize the fact that we do have the power to enact change through collective action and stubborn optimism.
About the author: Will Unger is the chairman of the Good Works Lab’s Youth Action Council, a social change agency that aims to fix the mental healthcare system in Traverse City through their community-driven “We Fight” movement.
