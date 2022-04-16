I was going to write “Let’s Start from Scratch” — but we can’t. The American landscape — towns, suburbs, highways, streets, buildings — all exist. The infrastructure is there and must be dealt with.
OK, let’s start from this second.
You have just been given $100 million to improve transportation in your town. How would you spend that $100 million? Pour it all into widening roads, improving roads, creating new roads. Really? That is how you would use $100 million to improve the lives of the people inside your town? Really? Wider roads, more roads, more car traffic?
Here is what one big city mayor did: “threw out the city’s ambitious highway expansion plan and instead poured his budget into hundreds of miles of cycle paths; a vast new chain of parks and pedestrian plazas; and a network of new libraries, schools and nurseries.”
Why not Traverse City? Does Traverse City really need new roads, wider roads? Will that make the average resident in Traverse City happier?
“We need to walk, just as birds need to fly. We need to be around other people. We need beauty. We need contact with nature. And most of all, we need not to be excluded. We need to feel some sort of equality.”
Are pedestrians “equal” to cars? Are bicyclists equal to cars?
In a car-centered town, the old and infirm are excluded. The very young are excluded (“You could get killed out there. Stay home. Watch television.) In a car-centered town bicyclists risk their lives.
The residents of Traverse City — young, old, infirm, cyclists, pedestrians — are excluded. Their needs are not being met. How much of the available 100 million — nationwide many-many billion — is given over to children so that the streets outside their houses are safe. In fact, so safe, they can play outdoors in front of their houses?
Are we citizens of Traverse City happier when all the money for transportation is poured into catering to the needs of cars? We keep cars (i.e. car drivers) happy. They don’t have to strain their little steering wheels. Their drivers can drive half asleep.
The rest of us? Artful Dodgers or Dead Road Kill. On the highway, I choose to risk my life: I’m driving. In town, in a true city, I’d like parks and bicycle paths, busses and trolleys, golf carts and who knows what other means of transportation.
But not cars. Enough catering to cars. We catered to cars all of last century — 100 years. If there is any kind of equality, we will now create the most beautiful and punctual public transportation system in the world and it won’t be that hard to create such a network in Traverse City. In fact, we already have a public transportation system: School buses, which are used only twice each day.
Our town is only 7.5 square miles in area, and there are many main roads that serve a high percentage of the population.
About the author: Henry Morgenstein taught at Northwestern Michigan College for 30 years and wrote bi-weekly columns for the Traverse City Record-Eagle (1985-1991). He splits his time between Southampton, England and Traverse City.
