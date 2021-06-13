I looked around the room and asked myself, “When was the last time everyone at a county commissioner’s meeting cried tears of joy?”
Perhaps never.
But this morning was different. State and local governments were now required to give written consent to refugee resettlement under a new executive order, and we gathered in support for its continuance in northern Michigan.
As the pastor of Watershed Church, I was there to support a family who responded to the biblical call to welcome the stranger (Matthew 25: 31-40) by opening their home to a refugee child through Bethany Christian Services’ refugee foster care program.
The room was struck with compassion when a young woman who came to the U.S. through the Unaccompanied Refugee Minor program described her experience escaping trafficking in Nigeria, the hopelessness she felt after losing friends and family, and the mix of fear and relief at being resettled in our community by herself. Tears flowed as she described her fears of experiencing racism and starting over in a new country with a new language, different customs, and unfamiliar foods.
Many of us will never experience the pain of losing our entire families and homes to violence and persecution. Many of us will never experience being a stranger in a new land with a different culture and a confusing language. But we can all relate to longing to feel safe, accepted, and treated with kindness.
That day I was overjoyed and filled with pride as the commissioners unanimously voted to continue welcoming refugees to Grand Traverse County.
Jesus teaches us to love our neighbor. In Luke 10:25-37, a scholar asks Jesus, “Who is my neighbor?” and Jesus responds with the well-known Parable of the Good Samaritan.
In the story, a man is beaten and left by the side of the road. Two religious leaders walk past the man, ignoring his needs. Someone considered a foreigner and outsider encounters the man and goes to great lengths to help him.
After telling the story, Jesus asked the scholar, “Which one of these three do you think loved their neighbor?”
The scholar replied, “The one who had mercy on him.”
Jesus said, “Go and do likewise.”
This lesson applies to all of us and the implication is clear: We must love our neighbors as ourselves, including refugees, no matter their age, race, or religion. We must extend to them the same kindness and generosity we would long for ourselves if we were in their situation.
I believe that welcoming refugees is a demonstration of Christian love, and on World Refugee Day, the Church in northern Michigan has the opportunity to live out this Biblical call to love our neighbors by offering support, friendship, and a familial love for refugee children who don’t have a family.
We are all invited to live out the words of Jesus to “Go and do likewise.” In the words of Mother Teresa: “Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”
About the author: Jared Yaple is senior pastor of Watershed Church in Traverse City. To learn more about refugee resettlement and the unaccompanied refugee minor program, visit Bethany.org/TraverseCity.