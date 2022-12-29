This is the time of the year we find out what wonderful people we are as our mailboxes fill with opportunities to support an abundance of nonprofit good works.
This season is about giving. Meaningful giving fuels the dignity of hope, prosperity, security and heathy living for those we care about, with the result of a stronger, more secure community.
The Oxford English Dictionary defines giving as “providing love or other emotional support; caring.” A broad definition, absent one of the most definitive outcomes of giving: Making a measurable difference by addressing a significant social issue in one’s community.
We’re all trying to make the world a better place. The holidays are a time when we can appreciate the people and causes we hold dear. One person’s charitable giving can help the greater good of humanity, positively impacting more people than a giver may ever comprehend their donation could reach.
Donating is a selfless act. One of the major positive effects of donating money to charity is simply feeling good about giving. Being able to give back to those in need helps you achieve a greater sense of personal satisfaction and growth, it feels good to help others.
The gift of giving always comes full circle. Giving is receiving and generosity is contagious. Remember the positive benefits to your health that donating to charity can bring about, as well as the positive change you can help bring about in your community.
Cash is convenient for us, as consumers. It is just as convenient and helpful to nonprofits who are helping those who have less than most of us. So consider a financial gift to your favorite charity this month.
When contributing your hard-earned money to any organization, it is wise — first and foremost — to ensure the charity is legitimate. Scammers are endlessly inventive and more than happy to take advantage of your generosity. If you are not convinced of the organization’s legitimacy, you can check the IRS charitable organization search tool.
You can’t buy time, but you can give it.
Not all of us are able to give money, but all of us can give. So, if monetary contributions aren’t in the cards right now, volunteering time and effort can make a big difference for organizations in your community — and help you see the impact of your efforts firsthand. You also may be able to make non-cash donations, such as handmade items (hats, mittens or socks — for example), gently used clothing, bedding and other linens – and even credit card points.
The power of giving comes out of giving from your heart, not because you have a lot of money or time to give, but because the cause is simply important to you.
Whichever way you contribute — in cash, volunteer time or other form of support — supporting a worthy cause can make your community and the world a better place. Please give now. It benefits our neighbors and will make you feel better, too.
About the author: Seth Johnson is the executive director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.