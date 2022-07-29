The Associated PressBy League Of
On Aug. 2, 2022, the midterm primary elections will be held in Michigan. No matter what your political affiliation, this is your opportunity to help select who will be running in the midterm elections this November and help support your favorite candidates for local and state offices.
The League of Women Voters of the Grand Traverse Area wants to make it as easy as possible so everyone’s voice is heard.
If you have not yet registered, you still have time. First, go to VOTE411.org/check-registration to make sure you are not already registered. If not, it is too late to register online. But you can still register at your local city or township clerk’s office up to 8 p.m. on voting day and you can vote the day you register. If you have moved since the last election, you have to register at your new address.
Be prepared. Bring proof of residency and eligibility with you. Check mvic.sos.state.mi.us for all the information about additional documentation you may need.
And before you go to register, go to VOTE411.org to get your own personalized voting checklist. Who’s on my ballot? Where’s my polling place? What should I bring with me? All your election questions will be answered. Aug. 2 is coming up soon, but you still have time to research the candidates.
Who the final midterm candidates will be in November has not yet been determined. Add your vote and your voice to who will represent you in the future. You cannot do that unless you vote.
VOTE411.org will answer all your questions. Make your voice count.
About the authors: The League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area serves Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Crawford and Kalkaska counties. The organization aims to educate residents about voting rights, candidates and issues.
