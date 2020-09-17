Technically Michigan is not a “vote-by-mail” state. Vote by mail in Michigan means using an Absent Voter Ballot (AVB) for casting your vote. Passage of Proposal 3 in the 2018 elections allows any Michigan voter to use the AVB option.
Here are four reasons to have confidence in voting by mail and voting absentee.
1) Voting by mail isn’t new. Absentee voting dates to the Civil War when states granted soldiers the opportunity to vote when they were “absent” from their home districts. Now, every state has some type of vote-by-mail process. In five states — Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Utah and Colorado — mail balloting is the primary method of voting.
2) It is difficult to request a mail-in ballot or cast a vote by mail using someone else’s name. Every step of every vote-by-mail process includes security procedures to ensure the voter requesting the ballot is the voter receiving and voting the ballot. Signature verification is used to verify that mail ballots are coming from the intended voter. Voters must sign an affidavit on the ballot envelope. When the ballot is returned to the clerk, the clerk checks that the signature on the ballot and the ballot application match. The clerk checks and records three steps: the application was received, ballot was sent and the ballot was received. These three checks confirm the status and identity of the voter. You can go online to follow this process at Michigan.gov/vote.
3) Nationwide security procedures protect the delivery of mail-in-ballots. Absentee ballots can be delivered by mail, in person at the township clerk’s office or in the lock box located at the clerk’s office. Ballots are kept in a secure location and counted daily as received and compared with the Qualified Voter System (QVS). On Election Day ballots are given to the Absent Ballot Counting Board (ABCB), equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, who recount the ballots and compare them to the QVS. They together open the ballot and check again for a signature and correct number of the ballot. The ballot is removed from the envelope, which is retained, and the next worker removes the ballot from the security sleeve and gives it to a worker for placement into the voting machine. Board members are sequestered until all voting activities are completed.
4) Voter impersonation and ballot falsification are exceedingly rare. Voter fraud is a felony offense. Based on a meticulous review of elections that were investigated for voter fraud, only minuscule rates of ineligible individuals casting ballots at the poll were found — no more than 0.0025 percent. Numerous reports have confirmed this for both voting at the polls and by mail. And updated eligible voter lists kept at the polls prevent a person who has received an AVB from also voting at the polls.
So, you choose the method, in person or by mail. Vote and vote with confidence in the process and the persons ensuring election security.
About the author: Tricia Denton is the president of the League of Women Voters Leelanau County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.