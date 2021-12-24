The pandemic shined a light on critical issues to those in northern Michigan: homelessness, living wages and affordable housing. Local nonprofits, strapped for employees and capacity, are finding volunteers to be critical in the day-to-day work of their mission. Volunteers are the most valuable resource we have, but finding and engaging volunteers during the pandemic is the sticky wicket.
Many agencies, such as Norte, have been successfully engaging volunteers year-round, despite the pandemic.
“Norte is a small nonprofit that is heavily based on community support and we would not be able to have as much of an impact as we do without volunteers. We were given a unique opportunity to be one of very few nonprofits that were able to continue to operate programming,” said Lauren Dake, volunteer and outreach coordinator for Norte.
Many nonprofits have a small staff wearing many hats, including volunteer recruitment. United Way of Northwest Michigan’s Volunteer Center offers these agencies a free volunteer management platform, where more than 1,500 northern Michiganders raised their hands to volunteer since the start of the pandemic. The local COVID-19 vaccination effort was staffed with volunteers, with such an outpouring that shifts were filled almost instantly.
“The United Way and their team of volunteers who have worked alongside our public health teams through the last two years of COVID-19 response have been instrumental to increasing our public health capacity to the community. Properly serving our community through these efforts has been a team approach and the United Way has been and will remain a critical partner,” said Mike Lahey, emergency preparedness director for Grand Traverse County Health Department.
One resource for volunteer managers is Northwest Michigan Association of Volunteer Administrators (NMAVA), which opened its membership to all seven counties covered by UWNWMI to share resources and insight.
“Volunteer administrators are in a tricky position at this phase of the pandemic. Some of our organizations, like those addressing basic human needs, need volunteers more than ever to achieve their missions. For those of us bringing back volunteers, we have to develop, enforce, and/or navigate health and safety protocols,” said Michelle Handke, engagement manager for Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency.
Not only has the pandemic shifted how volunteers get placements, but it has also changed the volunteerism landscape. Gone are the days when volunteers only stuffed envelopes. Now, volunteers are flooded with opportunities and ways to volunteer, such as in-person, virtually or at home. Current needs in the Volunteer Center include Kindness Calls — a social calling program to prevent senior isolation — online mediators and even skills-based volunteering such as tax preparers. While much about volunteering has changed, one thing hasn’t: the impact that volunteers have on the community.
“When the pandemic forced so many nonprofits to put a hold on volunteer activities, our organizations felt the loss of not only the volunteer’s contributions, but the joy they bring to so many of our nonprofits’ day-to-day operations,” Handke said.
Volunteers will continue to be crucial, and our task is to find new and innovative ways to utilize their passion and efforts.