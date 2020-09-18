The world seems like a scary, unfamiliar place lately. What we turned to for comfort — time with friends and family, travel, retail therapy — is fraught with uncertainty.
What can we do instead? Volunteer.
Too many months were spent on high alert for every activity. Too many months were spent (still are) worrying about our loved ones, our front-line workers, our healthcare workers, our fragile and vulnerable populations. It leads to compassion fatigue, also called empathy burnout. This fatigue is from focusing on others’ welfare, being on hyper-alert, until you experience physical and emotional burnout and decreased empathy for others. Maybe that’s where you currently stand or you’re months past that.
Here are some tips to reconnect with your empathy/compassion in a healthy way.
Make it personal
What are you interested in? Reading? Home repair? There is a group that could use your skills. Local literacy groups are working together to get books to children in our community. You could volunteer, packing reading bags for delivery. You could knit blankets for local hospitals or senior centers/hospice to provide comfort. You could volunteer with Tuesday Toolmen to help repair and make accessible homes. Take what you enjoy or are good at and use that to motivate yourself.
Have an accountability team
Starting a fitness regime is always more successful when someone holds you accountable. Volunteering is an excellent way to utilize an accountability partner. Maybe you and a friend volunteer monthly at Safe Harbor, or you and your coworkers pitch in annually for United Way Day of Caring work projects. Knowing others are waiting for you might motivate you to do good.
Involve your family
As a new parent, I’m seeking ways to cultivate the love of community and helping my daughter be civic-minded. As a pivot to our usual Day of Caring, we’re rolling out the Virtual5K(indnesses), where individuals, children and families sign up to do five acts of kindness. Even with Covid concerns, the 5K(indnesses) is virtual and involves choosing feasible activities for your family or children. We’re an outdoor family, so we might hike a trail and pick up trash along the way. That’s one act of kindness down, four to go. Showing young children that caring about others can be a small act that happens anytime gets them to see how little it takes to show you care about your community.
Give yourself grace
This is a difficult time for everybody. It can be easy to get bogged down in the things we want to do but can’t. Instead, have grace for yourself. You can do little things to improve life. Do you have a neighbor that needs a hand taking their trash to the curb? Can you thank the cashier and tell him to have a nice day? Small steps are still steps. There will be a season when you have more time or energy to devote to giving, but do what you can when you can. If everyone gave a little where they were able, the world would be a brighter place.
About the author: Seth Johnson is the president of United Way of Northwest Michigan.
