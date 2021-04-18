By Dan Nielsen
I was happy a little more than a week ago when my eldest son said he had received a coronavirus vaccine. He was doubly pleased — because he didn’t need to go back for a second jab — that it was a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Our warm, fuzzy feelings were muddied when news broke that a few people had developed blood clots six to 10 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Today marks nine days since our son’s shot — so my wife and I are keeping in close touch with him the next few days.
We probably don’t need to worry. The percentage of Johnson & Johnson shot recipients who have suffered blood clots is very low. Sure, as a parent, I fret. But I’m glad he has been vaccinated, because the benefits far outweigh the risks.
More than 6.8 million people in the U.S. have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of Wednesday, just six blood clot cases had been reported. That’s less than one person in a million. Those are strong odds.
And blood clots aren’t new. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says up to 900,000 people in the U.S. are affected by blood clots each year.
My son takes the pandemic very seriously. Social distancing became his mantra in 2020. He and I both have spent the bulk of our time at home for 13 months. It’s starting to be a drag.
My wife jumped as soon as she became eligible for the vaccine, as did I. So did our son when his turn came. It’s true we all paused for a moment of introspection when news broke of the possible J&J vaccine problem.
But the government’s decision to pause J&J shots hasn’t changed our minds about the value of vaccines. Remaining unvaccinated is much more dangerous than rolling the dice against what appears to be a one-in-a-million chance of developing a blood clot.
It’s true that most people who get the COVID-19 virus don’t get very ill. But coronavirus is dangerous. People struggling to breathe continue to be rushed into emergency rooms in northern Michigan and everywhere else.
The lucky ones recover after days or weeks. Some COVID-19 patients suffer “Long COVID,” a condition the CDC says can last months. COVID-19, the CDC says, even hits a few people with problems that can affect heart, lung, kidney, skin and brain — and can result in multisystem inflammatory syndrome and autoimmune conditions that may linger forever. Coronavirus is nasty.
Governments should investigate every reported vaccine side effect. COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out on an emergency basis, and experts remain alert for any sign of trouble. Several nations this week paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while researchers look into the reported blood clot cases.
The J&J product is not the only vaccine with an imperfect rollout.
Europe is struggling to deal with clotting issues linked to its AstraZeneca vaccine, and several nations now limit that product’s use to older people. An official in China this week admitted his country’s vaccines are not very effective against the virus. People still are debating if Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is safe or effective. On the worldwide stage, the U.S. vaccines appear to be both safe and effective.
Being vaccinated has given me some little sense of personal health security. But I know the shots aren’t a complete solution. Social distancing and masking will continue to be normal for me and my loved ones.
About the author: Dan Nielsen is a member of the Record-Eagle editorial board and serves as the newspaper’s business editor.