There’s nothing quite like northern Michigan. The woods, the water, the people. It all adds up to the perfect place to live, run a business and be part of this region’s amazing growth and success. The quality of life we all enjoy is why so many choose to raise their families here. It’s also why Short’s Brewing Company chose to locate and grow our business here.
Right now, Short’s is partnering with Renovare Development, a woman-owned, social impact real estate enterprise that focuses on transformational investments in urban areas and rural main streets. We’re working together to build a mixed-use project across from our flagship brewery in Bellaire that will include workforce housing and community-focused retail components.
We’re excited to expand our footprint, create more jobs and strengthen our community, but the success of our investment also depends on things like reliable basic infrastructure, clean water (an essential ingredient in great beer!) and access to housing that our employees can afford. In today’s overheated real estate market, building attainable housing is a significant financial challenge. To make it work, we need help and partnership, especially from our elected officials in Lansing.
Michigan has an enormous opportunity right now to invest billions in available funding from the American Rescue Plan to create a path from recovery to prosperity for residents and businesses alike. Many other states are charging ahead, making critical ARP investments that will drive the creation of new jobs and build thriving communities. If we sit on the sidelines while they act, they will enjoy more than just great beer from Short’s.
That’s why Short’s and Renovare Development have joined forces with the Michigan Rural Water Association and nearly 60 other public and private sector organizations to create a strategic plan for investing Michigan’s ARP resources. Our plan — the Michigan Prosperity Roadmap — lays out a comprehensive strategy to promote economic development, repair failing infrastructure, build attainable housing, support thriving communities, strengthen public health and safety and more.
Investing in our water resources is especially critical. The unfortunate fact is that Michigan’s water infrastructure is on the brink of failure. We know, for example, that septic systems serving homes and businesses are leaking millions of gallons of raw sewage daily, and that the municipal systems that treat and deliver clean drinking water are in desperate need of repair. We take our responsibility to be good stewards of the environment seriously and support targeted investments that will improve our quality of life and allow families and businesses to thrive.
To address issues from water infrastructure to housing to local economic development projects, the Michigan Prosperity Roadmap proposes investing nearly $6 billion in ARP dollars allocated to Michigan to ensure access to clean drinking water, promote attainable housing, and support local businesses and local investment. Utilizing these available resources to strategically enhance a sustainable ecosystem of people, place and business will undoubtedly create long-term benefits.
We’ve presented our roadmap to state lawmakers in Lansing and to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. We implore them to step forward, recognize the urgency of the moment, and work together as leaders to drive Michigan from recovery to prosperity.
About the authors: Joe Short was born and raised in northern Michigan and is the founder of Short’s Brewing Company, which is located in Bellaire and Elk Rapids. Tim Neumann is executive director of the Michigan Rural Water Association.