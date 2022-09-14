By Bailey Nuss
The landscape of volunteerism in our region has changed drastically several times since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I joined United Way of Northwest Michigan the day the state shut down, March 16, 2020. I have never seen what volunteerism looked like pre-pandemic, but the needs of local agencies have remained, if not grown, since 2020.
To fully comprehend the complete picture, United Way surveyed all of the agencies in our Volunteer Center database: Almost 50% of our agencies have seen their volunteer needs change since the start of the pandemic, with many requiring more volunteers because of the need to socially distance and provide additional supports for those who are impacted or for medically fragile people.
Community needs and community groups have changed as well, which impacts volunteer needs. More than 40% of responding agencies don’t have a dedicated volunteer manager, which means the shifting needs, expectations and responsibilities often fall on the head of someone already wearing many hats.
Because of growing needs going unmet, United Way sent out a survey to all 1,600 volunteers registered in our Volunteer Center to understand their volunteering habits and how they have changed in the past several years. Nearly 50% of our respondents have changed their volunteering habits, either volunteering more or less.
Why have volunteering habits changed? Some said they were concerned about COVID or protocols, so they volunteered less.
But many have actually started volunteering more, since they see the needs in our community and see a valuable way they can give back. These respondents agreed that they want to volunteer in-person (93%), and they want to help out a worthwhile cause (77%), do something fun (64%) that they can do with their friends and family (49%), within hours that work for their schedule (70%). A third of survey respondents want to volunteer with friends/family or with a group of people. Nearly 60% responded that they are concerned or somewhat concerned about COVID still, which impacts their volunteerism decisions.
The intent of both surveys — for agencies and volunteers — was to grasp what the landscape looks like, and how we can help bridge the gap between what agencies are currently seeing in terms of volunteerism, and what these agencies need to meet the needs of the communities they serve.
The data shows that volunteers want to have a worthy cause, but also a fun time doing the volunteering. They want to give back with friends, family, their workplace and even their community. The task ahead of us will be to engage volunteers authentically, where they work and live.
How can we, as a community, make volunteerism a core component of who we are and what we do?
The first step is to do one small thing. We have our annual Day of Caring, Thursday, Sept. 15, where local agencies put out a need for volunteers, and anyone can sign up alone, as a family or as a team (such as a company work group). This is just one way to help our community.
We need your ideas and your input going forward to make sure we aren’t just a great place to visit, but a great community that stands UNITED to help all of our neighbors.
About the author: Bailey Nuss is the impact director for the United Way of Northwest Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.