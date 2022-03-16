In 1969 President Johnson declared the “War on Poverty” because — at the time — nearly 19% of Americans were living in poverty and financially struggling. Today, the federal poverty level and many of the War on Poverty programs are out of date and do not reflect what it truly costs to live, work, play and survive in our communities. That is why United Ways across Michigan and across the country developed the ALICE threshold.
ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained and Employed; it is a research-based threshold that looks at each community and what it truly costs to survive. Every two years, United Way organizations across the country update this research and report our findings to the community. Our most recent study for northwest Michigan was completed in 2021 with 2019 data, before the pandemic and the hardships were upon our communities.
These are families that live and work in our community who are financially struggling and having to make tough choices each and every month on how to stretch limited dollars to keep afloat. Often they rely on public support like child care assistance, food pantries, emergency assistance and accessing high interest loans to fill the gaps.
In our northwest Michigan region, nearly 40% of the households face this reality. They are making tough choices and are struggling to get by. (Remember that the 40% of households calculated was pre-pandemic; the number of ALICE households is likely much greater today.
These households aren’t the amorphous other; they are our friends, our co-workers, our children’s teachers, our parent’s caregivers and even ourselves. Each day we more than likely interact with someone who is financially struggling but we just don’t know it.
Each day at United Way of Northwest Michigan and our many partners throughout the region, we work to help the ALICE families throughout our region. We work to make child care more affordable through our MI Tri-Share pilot program. Through our Great Start Collaborative of Traverse Bay we ensure that families and caregivers with young children have access to support. With our Resource Center we ensure that child care providers have access to resources and training to be their best. We advocate for increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit and recent legislation to do so by Sen. Schmitt. We ensure that our partner nonprofits have access to support, training and volunteers. We also ensure that those in crisis have a place to turn through our 211 program.
At United Way of Northwest Michigan, we are UNITED for ALICE: United because 40% of families are far too many to be struggling in our little slice of heaven. Learn more about the ALICE study by visiting our website.
Change doesn’t happen overnight or as quickly as we might like and many have been advocating for ALICE in this region for years. We hope that you will join in advocating for ALICE by learning more and adding your voice to be UNITED for ALICE.
About the author: Seth Johnson is the executive director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan in Traverse City.
