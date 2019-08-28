Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.