There has been a long-awaited change in leadership at the state’s struggling Unemployment Insurance Agency. Julia Dale, director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, will replace acting director Liza Estlund Olson and serve as UIA’s new director.
I’ve consistently called for a new direction at UIA these last several months because the agency has led numerous people across northern Michigan and the state down a frustrating, confusing and misleading path. I’ve heard from many of them while representing Grand Traverse County in the Michigan House. For an outfit whose chief responsibility is to meet the needs of the people and serve them effectively, UIA failed spectacularly under former acting director Olson’s watch.
A surge of jobless claims due to COVID-19 and executive orders in response has still not been totally resolved — despite months to work the problem. This is a lingering issue from the leadership of Olson’s predecessor, Steve Gray, and has left thousands of people waiting for their cases to be resolved and benefits to be fulfilled. When named acting director, Olson pledged to get problems like this solved. But it didn’t happen.
The U.S. Department of Labor warned state jobless agencies in May 2020 about implementing overly lenient qualifications for pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA). According to one report, the department sent an email to Michigan and other Midwest states about some states “cutting corners” and not meeting criteria to determine basic eligibility.
But the agency continued to push on with its own requirements knowing it may not align with federal standards. This caused hardship for residents and hard-working people throughout Michigan, including in Grand Traverse County. Out of nowhere, UIA informed hundreds of thousands of PUA recipients this summer they may have been approved for benefits in error, and it was unclear at first whether residents would be required to pay back ineligible benefits. The federal government informed UIA that the four specific criteria were invalid at least as early as this January.
I understand these are complex issues during an unprecedented time in our state’s history, but many people just want straightforward communication as they try to support themselves and their families. Leaving them in the dark about a mistake on the state’s end isn’t a model for transparency from the agency. It was another sign of rampant ineptitude and decision-making that emphasized approval ratings instead of appropriate action.
Customer service should be the No. 1 emphasis for the agency under Director Dale. Most honest people can understand if there’s a genuine hang-up and will respect efforts to get it right. That’s the nature of a good business-customer relationship. But these things must be communicated proactively and effectively. When that line of customer service is insufficient or not adhered to, people usually take their business elsewhere.
They don’t have that luxury here. There is a sole entity responsible for making sure benefits are fulfilled so people can stay in their homes or put food on the table. The agency must be better in this area, and I’m looking forward to working with Director Dale in the Legislature to ensure that it is.