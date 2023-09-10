The United States Constitution is celebrated every year from Sept. 17-23.
It’s a remarkable document, one that its citizens may well be proud of. The U.S. Constitution is the oldest and shortest constitution in practice. Since its signing, it has influenced more than 100 constitutions in other countries. It is noteworthy in its brevity — only 4,400 words. It has served us very well and continues to do so.
The celebration of Constitution Week was started in response to a petition by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually for the commemoration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed this into public law on Aug. 2, 1956 — 11 years after the end of World War II.
This law costs us nothing and assures annual attention to the document that gives the American people direction in establishing how they are governed.
Celebratory activities include ringing church bells, displays in school and public libraries, encouraging reading and discussion in schools and individually reading the Constitution (which is only four pages long!).
It can make for an interesting family discussion at mealtime. The language is amazingly straightforward. It provides the blueprint for the federal government and tells how to amend it.
This is the document by which we should govern our government.
The amendments that have ensued are pretty short, too. More than 11,000 amendments have been introduced in Congress. Thirty-three have gone to the states to be ratified and 27 have received the necessary approval from the states to actually become amendments to the Constitution.
So, celebrate our Constitution. Get to know it. It is something we have in common.
