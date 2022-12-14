Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Occasional light rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.