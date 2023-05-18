Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning for this afternoon and evening for northern lower Michigan... .DISCUSSION...Temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s...combined with critical relative humidity values and south winds gusting as high as 20-25 mph will result in dangerous fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening across much of northern Lower Michigan. The warmest and driest conditions will be inland from Lake Michigan, and well inland from Lake Huron. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN... The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20-25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...66 to 75 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&