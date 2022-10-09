Grand Traverse County is taking center stage in the battle for control of Michigan’s State House of Representatives.
The Michigan Information and Research Service (MIRS News) ranks the 103rd District in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties as the second most competitive seat in the state where an incumbent is running for re-election.
Incumbent Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann) and Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) are the two candidates vying to represent the new 103rd District and on Monday, Oct. 10, voters will have the chance to watch these two candidates discuss their vision in front of a live audience.
Joining them onstage will be Rep. John Roth (R-Interlochen), who won a hotly contested general election in Grand Traverse County last cycle, and former congressional candidate Cathy Albro (D-Bellaire).
Also on the stage will be candidates running for the 37th Senate District: Rep. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) and Dr. Barbara Conley (D-Northport). Rep. Damoose is serving his first term after winning a crowded primary election, and this is Dr. Conley’s first run for state office.
These three races have garnered statewide attention during the primary or general election. Voter turnout for this midterm election promises to be higher than in years past since the state’s overhaul of the redistricting process has garnered revived interest from voters.
Traverse Connect plays an important role in the electoral process by providing an opportunity for all state-level candidates in the Grand Traverse region to publicly discuss their vision for Michigan’s future. We take great care in getting to know the candidates vying to represent northern Michigan’s business community in Lansing and ensuring members of the public have an opportunity to do the same.
The Traverse Connect Candidate Forum will give voters the chance to hear from state-level candidates live and in person. Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 largely restricted our ability to hold similar forums last cycle. We are thrilled about the opportunity to gather in person with our friends and neighbors to participate in the democratic process.
The Grand Traverse County Commission saw changes for the 2022 election. For 2022, the Commission’s districts were redrawn and expanded to nine. Traverse Connect provided questionnaires to all candidates to offer their views on housing, skilled trades, child care, short-term rentals, and more. Their responses are available on our website’s Advocacy page: traverseconnect.com/advocacy. You’ll also find voter registration information on our 2022 Election page. Since Proposal 3 passed in 2018, there is no deadline to register to vote in the State of Michigan. Michigan allows same-day registration.
On Oct. 18, Traverse Connect is partnering with the Record-Eagle for a Meet the Candidates virtual event to highlight the candidates for the Grand Traverse County Commission. This event will be held virtually to be accessible to citizens across the county. It will allow all participating candidates an opportunity to speak to the issues that matter most to them and their district.
The Traverse Connect Candidate Forum and the Grand Traverse County Meet the Candidates events are free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend can visit traverseconnect.com/events to register.
About the author: Henry Wolf is the director of Government Relations for Traverse Connect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance. Before relocating to northern Michigan, he worked in Michigan legislative offices for state senators and representatives and served in the central staff for the Michigan House of Representatives.
