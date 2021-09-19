By Kathleen Stocking
Traverse City needs parks for children. Birds and butterflies need green trees. Fish need clean water. Why is this awareness missing from city planning?
The trees are the lungs of the city. The air is cleaned by the trees. Everything that goes into the air, goes into the water and the soil. Nature isn’t something we visit — it sustains our every breath.
Is the city trying to take available land, including parks, to create tax revenue? Are they giving tax breaks to developers to put up high-end condos that push out the people who always lived there and know what’s going on, creating a need for more police because there’s more crime? Are we seeing the perverse influence of money?
A passage in Job comes to mind when I think about the city taking public parks: “Here are men who alter their neighbor’s landmark, shoulder the poor aside, and conspire to oppress the friendless. A cry goes up from the city streets, where wounded men lie groaning.”
Mikhail Gorbachev, former president of Russia, said “A caring attitude toward nature presupposes a caring attitude toward people.”
Nature is our first biofeedback system, literally and metaphorically, our mother. We exist because of her. Either you love your mother, and people and nature by extension, or you consider her exploitable and expendable.
The city, with its mania for high density and development, has approved:
- building on a floodplain
- turning parks into concrete and asphalt
- letting the filth on the streets go into the river and the bay
- putting up ugly buildings that look like crematoriums
- taking away the trees and bushes from the birds
- spraying toxic herbicides that go into the water
The city needs to hire an urban ecologist, a tree specialist and a flood expert. The city needs to host public meetings where there is genuine interest in hearing what all people say, not creating a “Lower Boardman Team” with hand-picked members. The more we separate from each other, the worse we will treat each other.
I love my city. I love my fellow Americans. I love the easy-going decency and good-natured banter of my countrymen. I was in a pileup on the New Jersey Turnpike — no one died — and fell in love with the tiny, young policeman who saved my life. He said, “Lady, I’m single, and if I was 30 years younger, game on!” He could’ve said 60 years younger. I fell in love with the lady security guard at the airport, a Jehovah’s Witness who said “God is love” and I agreed.
“Sustainability is a three-legged stool comprising the economy, the environment and society,” according to the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. “Interdisciplinary considerations should include: occupant comfort, urban island heat effect, land use, carbon sequestration effect of green spaces and how the urban environment affects crime.”
Said more simply by Virginia Woolf, “Let us not take it for granted that life exists more fully in what is commonly thought big than in what is commonly thought small.”
The only right path is the humane one, the one that doesn’t tear apart the community and that protects our water, air, soil, trees, children and our future.
About the author: Kathleen Stocking is an award-winning essayist. Her fourth book of essays about Leelanau County, “From the Place of the Gathering Light,” is a Michigan bestseller published in summer 2019. A lifelong resident of the Leelanau Peninsula, she now lives on the Boardman River in Traverse City.