Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the south and highest waves around 3 feet. * WHERE...In Lake Michigan, Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI and Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay. In Lake Huron, Straits of Mackinac within 5 nm of Mackinac Bridge including Mackinac Island. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&