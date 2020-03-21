About the author: Jennifer L. Jacobson is a communications professional, youth advocate and founder of Nimbus Haus — a volunteer youth art program. She believes every child has the potential to be an artist. Whether it’s through painting, drawing, writing music or filmmaking, Nimbus Haus seeks to help kids realize their dreams and thrive. Nimbus Haus especially advocates for LGBTQ+ youth and youth in foster care. www.nimbushaus.com