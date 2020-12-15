Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) provides tips on how families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can adapt holiday gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the challenges of 2020, many families look forward to holiday cheer. There are steps families can take to make holidays enjoyable, safe and dementia-friendly for their loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Before the celebration
Don't over-decorate/over-stimulate. Flickering lights or decorations can lead to disorientation, which can challenge someone living with dementia. Be aware of the person’s sensitivity to factors like loud noises.
Avoid safety hazards. Substitute electric candles for burning candles. Don't leave candles unattended. Avoid fragile decorations or decorations that could be mistaken for edible treats, such as artificial fruits. Secure trees to a wall. Eliminate loose wires or floor clutter that can be a fall hazard.
Keep the person involved. Playing holiday music at a low volume, wrapping gifts, holiday puzzles, decorating cookies or going outside with a blanket and hot chocolate are activities to involve the person in the holiday season.
Adapt past favorite traditions or create new ones. If the person used to do the holiday cooking, make it a new tradition to cook together as a family. If they oversaw hanging holiday lights, make it a group effort. Ask the person what traditions are important to them, so you can focus on what they enjoy and are able to do.
Be open with loved ones. Make sure family/friends understand the disease and whether it progressed since they last saw the person (important for those who don't see that individual regularly). This will enable them to be more helpful and supportive. Provide tips for communicating and interacting with the person. Suggest appropriate gifts (i.e., clothing that is easy to put on/remove).
During the celebration
Maintain a normal routine. Changes in daily routine can cause challenges and stress for someone with dementia. Planning can ensure their comfort. If the person usually takes an afternoon walk, make time for that. If they go to bed earlier, hold the celebration earlier in the day so everyone can participate.
Connect with loved ones through technology. The CDC advises the safest way to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic is at home with people who live with you — larger gatherings increase the risk of spreading or contracting the coronavirus. However, involve loved ones using digital platforms like FaceTime, Zoom or Skype to converse, play games, sing songs and open gifts together. Spending time with loved ones is what the holidays are about — let technology help!
Practice COVID prevention. If family or friends want to stop by, meet them outside, maintain social distancing (6 feet or greater) and wear masks. Avoid hugging, shaking hands or other close contact. Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60 percent alcohol). If someone delivers a care package/gifts or you order food from a restaurant, have the delivery left at your doorstep.
Be positive. Focus on what you and the person can do and connect in whatever form possible with family and friends.
Contact AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org to speak with a licensed social worker.