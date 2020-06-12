Water is the heart and soul of most Michiganders. But too much of a good thing can become a disaster as we witnessed recently both here in Traverse City and in Midland. In a matter of hours on May 28, unprecedented rains flooded downtown Traverse City streets, many of our favorite shops and restaurants in the Commons and many residential basements. Beachgoers were once again warned of contamination as stormwater and sewage systems were overwhelmed.
Possibly most startling of all was the flooding that occurred in parts of the lower levels of Munson Medical Center. Although the deluge on water-laden soil and swollen streams was too much, Munson’s proactive Kid’s Creek restoration and strategic landscaping no doubt diminished the damage.
Unfortunately, extreme weather events like this storm are projected to become more common as the atmosphere warms. It is sobering to think of an institution that is an anchor in our community being compromised during a crisis. Occurring in the midst of the pandemic, this flooding is an example of how climate change can act as a threat multiplier. It is critical that hospital systems prepare for more frequent extreme weather events in order to provide care during a crisis.
As the climate warms, hospitals are increasingly directly and indirectly impacted by extreme weather. During hurricane Harvey, one University of Texas hospital literally became an island in the floodwaters, accessible only by boat or helicopter (1).
During the 2019 Kincade wildfires, hospitals had to be evacuated. Imagine your hospitalized loved one quickly loaded into an ambulance or helicopter to escape the flames. In addition, regional power had to be shut off to prevent further electrical sparks. Energy independence would allow hospitals to remain functional during such times of crisis.
Paradoxically, healthcare is a significant source of carbon pollution, the same pollution that is contributing to warming conditions and more frequent flooding in our area. It also exacerbates some health conditions leading to tens of thousands of premature deaths and billions of healthcare dollars spent each year. It is estimated that if global healthcare were its own country, it would be the fifth biggest emitter of greenhouse gases (2). It is inspiring to know that Gundersen Health System in Wisconsin (3) has achieved net zero carbon emissions while Munson has implemented numerous green measures including the LEED-certified design of the Cowell Family Cancer Center.
Healthcare is built on the premise of “first do no harm.” With our wealth of knowledge about the adverse impacts of pollution on health and the environment, the health community must do everything it can to become more resilient to climate impact and reduce its carbon footprint.
Hopefully soon we will emerge from the pandemic that has overwhelmed our nation’s hospitals. Now is the time to reimagine healthcare in a way that would minimize future impacts of climate change. Let’s not miss this opportunity to create a more energy independent, low carbon, resilient healthcare system with hospitals that are not only “safe havens in a storm” but first and foremost “do no harm.”
Footnotes:
1) https://www.tha.org/Publications/Texas-Hospitals-magazine/Texas-Hospitals-July-Aug-2018/Hospitals-and-the-Unexpected-Impacts-of-Hurricane-Harvey
2) https://noharm-global.org/sites/default/files/documents-files/5961/HealthCaresClimateFootprint_092319.pdf
3) https://www.healthcaredesignmagazine.com/projects/acute-care/nailing-net-zero-gundersen-health-system/
About the authors: Deborah Crowe, M.D., graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She went on to study diagnostic radiology at the University of Michigan, where she received fellowship training in breast imaging, ultrasound and MRI. She worked at the Henry Ford Health System prior to joining Grand Traverse Radiologists P.C. at Munson Healthcare, where she practiced until retiring in 2015.
David Wright is a board certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has been in clinical private practice in Traverse City since 1987. He lives in Leelanau County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.