About the authors: Deborah Crowe, M.D., graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She went on to study diagnostic radiology at the University of Michigan, where she received fellowship training in breast imaging, ultrasound and MRI. She worked at the Henry Ford Health System prior to joining Grand Traverse Radiologists P.C. at Munson Healthcare, where she practiced until retiring in 2015.

David Wright is a board certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has been in clinical private practice in Traverse City since 1987. He lives in Leelanau County.