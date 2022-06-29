Over the past several decades, the majority of Traverse City citizens have spoken up with their voices and at the ballot box. Voters said loud and clear what kind of city they want. They spent countless hours attending meetings advocating for wise growth and smart development so as not to destroy what makes life in Traverse City special.
Recently we are beginning to see special interest groups partnering with the growth-at-any-cost crowd, lobbying for a denser, bigger TC. That crowd likes the same ideas as profiteering real estate investors, the very people pushing housing prices out of reach for working men and women.
People are moving here — or trying to move here — because of the area’s unique character. The growth-at-any-cost crowd clamors for affordable housing subsidies, but the money always seems to wind up funding luxury condominiums, or retail offices or affordable apartments that turn into condominiums after a few years.
The growth-at-any-cost crowd claims building height restrictions in our city charter is somehow creating sprawl. They claim tall buildings will prevent sprawl. Really? Will Garfield Township stop issuing building permits if developers build tall buildings? Not likely. The reality is, you can’t stop sprawl from happening.
The “growth-at-any-cost” folks promise to use TIF taxes for affordable housing but all we get are high-end condos and vacation rentals. TIF diversion from the general fund robs BATA, NMC, GT County and veterans. The salaries and benefits of DDA employees has exploded to over $1 million per year.
We need a cooperative message: “Let’s Play Fair TC!” We need to get special interest groups out of city government. Quit spending time, energy and money to defeat the charter. Quit playing politics with subsidies. Focus on cooperative strategies to build affordable housing and repair our aging infrastructure.
Traverse City has plenty of room to grow. But it needs to do so within the rules, as written in our city charter, to preserve our character and scale. Voters have repeatedly voted for that. Every real estate lawyer who’s tried to get around the rules has failed. It’s time to face the facts. Everyone needs to commit to play by the same rules. Working together can end the controversy, we can grow, and maybe we can actually get some affordable housing built.
“Playing fair” might include limiting Short Term Rentals (STRs) unless the home owner lives on the premises. That would prevent speculators from using STRs to destroy affordable long-term rental housing.
“Playing fair” might include stopping subsidizes for luxury downtown condos that are empty nine months of the year.
“Playing fair” might mean putting our money where our mouth is — subsidizing truly affordable housing.
“Playing fair” means the same rules for everyone, not redefining and amending them for special interests. It means the same intent on everyone’s part. It means living up to what Traverse City is and not destroying it for profit.
It’s time we play fair, Traverse City!
About the author: Jim Carruthers is a former mayor of Traverse City.
