Like most of Grand Traverse County, we’ve been watching the spectacle that the Board of Commissioners has been putting on for the world to see.
Since 2018, the commission has passed a series of politically motivated resolutions and has made cynical, sham attempts at accountability for themselves. The resolutions have had nothing to do with the business of the county, other than to serve to divide residents along party lines, and an ethics subcommittee spent months fashioning a workable ethics policy — only to abruptly stop, without good explanation.
Then the Commission capped off two years of neglecting the county’s business by giving themselves a 72 percent raise just a month after they were re-elected.
And in the new term, even more spectacular fireworks have exploded in the form of firearms being displayed, failure to denounce political violence and retribution against a commissioner who had the temerity to act politically as a private citizen.
We’re saddened by the retirement of Commissioner Sonny Wheelock, whose maturity and institutional knowledge served the commission well.
But we’re also encouraged that the two new commissioners, Penny Morris and Darryl Nelson, have shown signs that they are willing to buck this disastrous trend. Morris and Nelson, along with commissioners Coffia and Hundley, may be able to work together with maturity and responsibility to do the county’s business. There certainly is much that needs to be done, such as paying down the county’s retirement fund debt, addressing the shortage of affordable housing, mental health care, childcare and creating a strong local economy by having the kind of engaged and safe community that attracts robust investment and good jobs.
There is a way forward for us. Together, we can form a local coalition of people that work in the middle, where problems get solved and work gets done. There are many good examples for us to follow. Groups like No Labels bring leaders together to find solutions, not point fingers.
Their affiliate, The Problem Solvers Caucus in the U.S. Congress, is where principled and pragmatic representatives work to create durable change by finding common ground between their parties. Michigan has five members of the Problem Solvers: Republicans Fred Upton and Peter Meijer and Democrats Elissa Slotkin, Debbie Dingell and Haley Stevens.
We recommend that you view the recent discussion between Meijer and Slotkin, sponsored by the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan (fordschool.umich.edu). They talked about domestic terrorism and integrity in politics. Slotkin said it well: “I think the division between us as Americans is the single greatest national security threat. And I mean that not in terms of just physical security, but in our inability to govern because of that division.”
With the new makeup of the Grand Traverse County board, there’s good reason to hope that past divisions can be overcome and the commissioners will get to work on the serious issues that we face in Grand Traverse County.
About the authors: John DeSpelder is a Democrat who has had a career in the public sector. Hal Gurian is a Republican who has had a career in retail business. They work together to promote effective and responsive government for all citizens.