By Grant Parsons
It is time to petition Grand Traverse County to change the Road Commission from an appointed body to an elected body that is responsible, responsive and accountable.
The Road Commission’s recent mistakes on Old Mission Peninsula illustrate the appointed Road Commission’s unsuitability.
On one side of Old Mission Peninsula, there’s a stretch of Bluff Road that is closed. The roadbed is collapsing into high water, where the Road Commission slashed trees off the bank. Residents warned collapse would happen, but the commission ignored the warning.
On the other side of the Peninsula, there are stretches of Peninsula Drive where healthy trees have been cut. The Road Commission says tree shade causes roads to deteriorate.
It has become obvious the Road Commission will not listen to facts. It is an engineering fact that trees stabilize roadbeds near beaches. It is a driving-safety fact trees mitigate white-outs and glare. It is a driver-influence fact that roadside structures like trees reduce traffic speed. It is a quality-of-life fact that people live in northern Michigan because of the environment.
Despite polite efforts by residents and township officials to halt cutting, the Road Commission took a “my way is the highway” attitude.
The Road Commission wants to take over M-37, the road that runs up the center of the Peninsula and offers the most beautiful views in the Midwest. M-37 has been dedicated a “Pure Michigan Scenic Highway.” A Road Commission take-over would remove that designation.
Why does the Road Commission want M-37? Because the state would give it $2 million and another $500,000 annually for maintenance. According to Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczysnki, that money “does not have to be applied to M-37.”
In other words, the Road Commission gets the goldmine and Peninsula Township gets the shaft, as the country song goes.
Last year, Peninsula residents contributed a whopping $734,000 in taxes to the Road Commission. Thanks to tree cutting, Peninsula Township’s Advance Life Support ambulances now have to take a detour to get to emergencies on Bluff Road. That detour may cost a life.
Old Mission Peninsula is just one example of Road Commission unsuitability. The Commission is planning to spend hundreds of thousands of tax-dollars to “study” a bypass through the Boardman Valley.
We can predict Road Commission thinking as easily as we could predict the collapse of Bluff Road. The Road Commission will spend extravagant sums to “study” a decision it’s already made – to build a bridge that will not solve traffic congestion and will irreparably damage the Boardman River Valley.
The Road Commission will open the Boardman Valley to commercial sprawl. The trails, water and greenery of the beautiful countryside will suffer, and so will each of us who cherishes this region.
Please help by doing two things: 1) Email the state and oppose the Grand Traverse County Road Commission taking over M-37 (MonsmaM@Michigan.gov) and 2) Email the county and ask commissioners to make the Road Commission an elected body (commissioners@grandtraverse.org).
About the author: Grant Parsons is a native of Traverse City and has an interest in local land use issues. He is a trial attorney and lives on Old Mission Peninsula.
