Imagine for a moment that you’re shopping for a new washing machine. You’ve narrowed down your options to two choices: a used washing machine for $300 or a brand new model for $1,000.
You’ve run the numbers and, in the long term, the $1,000 machine is a better investment. It uses less water and less electricity. It will last longer and need less maintenance. Over the years, it will save you thousands of dollars versus the $300 option.
But it doesn’t matter unless you have $1,000 to spend. When budgets are tight, it’s easy to pick the more affordable option and kick the consequences down the road.
Michigan College Access Network has been working to improve college attainment in our state for more than a decade, and lately it has felt a little bit like selling a $1,000 washing machine. The data continues to show that college is a solid investment. Lifetime earnings for associate degree holders are, on average, $400,000 more than someone who stops formal education after high school. For bachelor’s degree holders, that jumps to $1 million more.
I could feed you statistics all day that show college is worth the investment in the long run, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t have the money to get started. Graduating students and their families are getting sticker shock from the rising costs of college. They’re hearing stories about people who are still saddled with student loan debt decades after graduation.
Affordability is the No. 1 barrier to students enrolling in, persisting through and completing college degrees and certificates.
There is help on the way, though: The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship is a bipartisan commitment to our students, and it’s changing the conversation about college affordability.
Starting with the class of 2023, Michigan students can get up to $27,500 over five years to pay for postsecondary education at an in-state institution. Despite having “achievement” in the name, eligibility is based on financial need, and an estimated four out of five college-going students will qualify.
If you have a 2023 high school graduate in your household, you’ve probably heard about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. For thousands of Michigan families, the FAFSA is the gateway to a debt-free college education. It’s the only way to access the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, as well as Pell Grants — federal money for college that does not need to be repaid — and institutional aid.
It’s not too late to complete the FAFSA and see how much money your student could qualify for, but many colleges and universities are already awarding financial aid, so the sooner students can file the FAFSA, the more opportunities will be available.
Students and families can learn more about the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and get FAFSA completion tips at getmimoney.org.
Increasing college attainment is key to Michigan’s future prosperity. Michigan has set a goal of Sixty by 30 — 60% of Michigan residents having a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030 — to meet the demands of the modern economy and build stronger communities.
College graduates invest more in local businesses, need less government assistance and are more civically involved. Students who use the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will graduate with less debt, which means more money they can spend on housing, vehicles and raising a family.
The time for stop-gap measures and $300 washing machines is over; it’s time to go big for our students’ futures and make a lasting investment.
The Michigan Achievement Scholarship is changing the math on college affordability, and that means a brighter future for all Michiganders.
About the author: Ryan Fewins-Bliss is executive director of Michigan College Access Network, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing college readiness, participation and completion in Michigan, particularly among low-income students, first-generation college-going students and students of color. Learn learn more about MCAN at micollegeaccess.org.
The Michigan Department of Treasury is not affiliated with National Merit Scholarship Corp. or its registered trademarks National Achievement, Achievement Scholarship or Achievement Scholar.
