Most people understand the effectiveness of the COVID-19 lockdown, but many believe its effectiveness came with too high of an economic cost. Opponents of lockdowns point to other countries, like Sweden, to show how COVID-19 can be controlled without the economic devastation of a lockdown.
The Swedish strategy
On April 6, 2020, the Swedish government announced its strategy to combat COVID-19. They emphasized individual responsibility and the protection of senior and vulnerable citizens.
To accomplish this, the Swedish government recommended people with minimal symptoms stay home from work, persons older than 70 years of age stay home and reduce social contacts and secondary schools and universities utilize distance learning.
The government prohibited the entry of non-citizens from outside the European Union, gatherings of greater than 50 people and visits to homes for the elderly. Hospital visits and travel were also restricted.
The Swedish strategy differs from the approaches taken by most U.S. states. Sweden didn’t close preschools, elementary schools, restaurants, bars or other “non-essential” businesses.
The Swedish strategy depended on individual responsibility and self-isolation rather than strict mandates.
High death rate
In Sweden, as of Sept. 7, there were 577 COVID-related deaths per million people. Denmark, which implemented more restrictive measures, had 108 deaths per million, and Norway, just 49 deaths per million. In the U.S., there were 582 deaths per million, about the same as Sweden.
From a medical standpoint, Sweden didn’t fare as well as some of its neighbors who implemented more restrictive mandates. But Sweden fared about the same as the U.S., which hasn’t fared well.
Swedish economic suffering
Sweden’s GDP fell by 8.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Finland’s GDP fell by 5.2 percent, and Norway’s by 5.3 percent. Italy’s GDP fell by 17.3 percent and the United States’ by 31.7 percent. Sweden’s GDP suffered more damage than some neighbors, less than other neighbors and less than the U.S.
Conclusions
1. Though proponents of the Swedish strategy claim the results are better than in the U.S., per-capita death rates are similar. In the early days of the pandemic, the Swedish numbers were better, but as the virus spread, the Swedish death rate climbed, reaching the fifth highest per capita death rate in Europe.
2. Though proponents of the Swedish strategy claim a low impact on the Swedish economy, Sweden had its greatest drop in GDP since 1980. The Swedish economy depends highly on international trade, and despite less restrictive measures allowing Sweden to maintain much of its domestic economy, its exports continue to suffer.
A prolonged pandemic will continue straining international trade and increasingly damage the Swedish economy. The damage will catch up. Most important, it’s too early to claim one strategy will result in less economic harm than another. It will take years to understand the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. Even if the Swedish strategy resulted in fewer deaths and less economic harm, the strategy wouldn’t work in the U.S. The Swedish strategy depends on individual responsibility. In the U.S., a significant proportion of the population won’t self-isolate or wear a mask to protect others from the COVID-19 virus.
Unless Americans assume responsibility for limiting the spread of COVID-19, the Swedish strategy won’t work in the United States.
About the author: Dr. Martin Blank is a trauma surgeon in Saginaw. He received his medical education at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine.
