By George Thompson
I’m sickened by innocent gun slaughter. I cannot clear from my mind the image of dead kids. I’m looking for solutions.
Sadly, armoring school buildings isn’t a practical answer: it’s a subterfuge enabling gutless politicians to soothe their conscience. We won’t give up recess to lock children away; we cannot adequately staff guardhouses at schoolyards; one school entrance isn’t viable — anyone who has witnessed a hectic school discharge knows kids and parents remain vulnerable gathered at one entrance.
The problem is guns, not infrastructure. Not rifles or shotguns but military weapons that fire 45 rounds in 1 minute.
I grew up on a farm. We hunted. I own a shotgun. My father, a war vet who witnessed carnage and was trained to fire automatic weapons, is rolling over in his grave at the current mass killings involving innocent people and children.
Some argue the Second Amendment allows private citizens to own an AR-15. The Second Amendment applies only to a “well regulated militia.” It’s absurd to argue that every citizen may own all weapons: rocket launcher, howitzer. Republican Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger refuted the argument that the Second Amendment prevents assault weapon regulation. The Second Amendment assured the colony/states the right to preserve official militias to protect themselves from the new national government.
Owning semi-automatic rifles was illegal in America as recently as 30 years ago, and we currently regulate fully automatic weapons. How did these weapons become a constitutional issue today? The NRA was captured by gun manufacturers, changing from a gun safety to a money-funneling propaganda machine. Our Supreme Court in Citizens United ruled that corporations could give unlimited contributions to politicians. Republicans like Ted Cruz ($442,000) and Lindsey Graham ($284,000) sold their souls to gun manufacturers and won’t consider reasonable gun regulation.
The more practical argument against regulation: needing to protect one’s home. This has no constitutional foundation, but I understand this instinct, even if gun ownership makes it more likely someone in the home will die — accidentally or resulting from a domestic dispute. Who needs to fire 45 rounds in a minute to defend against an intruder?
Solution No. 1: Anyone who cannot strike a target 10 feet away qualifies for an assault rifle if their skills cannot be improved with 30 days of training. Exempt from weapon regulation the blind and deaf.
Solution No. 2: According to “Constitutional originalists,” active National Guard (“well-regulated militia”) should have access automatic weapons. Trained people within a disciplined organization that can assess their fitness.
Our final solution, addresses the lack of political courage of politicians. It’s not appropriate to release pictures that haunt victims’ families. Legal regulations will never pass Republican filibuster. But internal congressional rules can change without meeting the filibuster threshold. Every elected or appointed legislator or judge, as part of their swearing-in and when they sign weapon-related decisions or legislation, should be required to view photographs and “match” the photos of Uvalde kids taken before and after the shooting. The grisly task of identifying 9-year-olds by their colorful shoes or T-shirts could perhaps penetrate to places that currently only money can reach.
About the author: George Thompson is a personal injury lawyer with Thompson & O’Neil in Traverse City. He graduated from the University of Michigan’s Law School and has undergraduate degrees in history and psychology from Alma College. He is a lecturer with the Institute of Continuing Legal Education.
