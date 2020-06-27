The tragic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have given rise and recognition to the critical importance of the nursing profession. In fact, a 2019 Gallup poll revealed that nursing is the MOST trusted profession.
Unfortunately, there are many conditions to which people are born that result in unhealthy living conditions and impede access to preventative health care. These are defined as the “social determinants of health” and nurses are advocating to protect those who are unfairly disadvantaged.
These same nurses advocate and educate to increase awareness that climate change is a public health crisis. Only 25 percent of Americans recognize its effects on human health. Air pollution and carbon based greenhouse gasses are caused by electricity production, industrial and agricultural processes and transportation. Warming temperatures increase the levels of pollutants in the air and exacerbate respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD; heart disease, stroke and kidney disease — among others. Vector-borne diseases — Zika, Lyme Disease and tropical diseases — are on the rise. Extreme rainfall and floods create unsafe water supplies, injuries and death, plus food and water-borne illnesses. Finally, stress-related mental health issues are exacerbated by the trauma of such events.
Most health inequities are related to conditions defined by where people are born, grow, live, work and age.
The pandemic and the climate crisis highlight these inequities. Even here in Traverse City, the very young and old, pregnant women, and the homeless are more vulnerable.
Urban areas like Detroit and Flint are more at risk of illness related to air pollution, extreme heat, and the coronavirus.
Not only are these people often “essential workers” who live in more crowded conditions thereby increasing their risk of exposure to the virus, they are also less likely to survive after becoming infected. A recent study from Harvard confirmed that exposure to higher levels of air pollution is correlated with an increased risk of death from COVID 19.
Asthma is an example of a chronic condition that is likely to worsen as temperatures warm and one in which social inequality impacts the outcome.
People living in urban areas close to heavy industry are frequently exposed to high concentrations of both outdoor and indoor pollutants, concentrations which increase when temperatures rise.
Even when patients are on medication, these environmental exposures frequently lead to flares requiring emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and even deaths.
Chronic conditions such as asthma need to be monitored on a regular basis to prevent worsening of lung function, yet these same people often face barriers to adequate health care such as lack of insurance, transportation or health care providers.
As a nation we need to look honestly at systemic conditions that disadvantage certain populations. It is the nurse, who has tirelessly served these populations, who is now leading the way to a more healthy and equitable future for all. As Florence Nightingale said “I think one’s feelings waste themselves in words, they ought all to be distilled into actions and into actions which bring results.”
About the authors: Annelle Kaspor is graduate of Wayne State University and Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. After 40 years as a family nurse practitioner she is now semi-retired and works contractually for two healthcare agencies. She is a lifelong member of ANA and MICNP and is an active board member of the Children’s Advocacy Center and Hickory Meadows Advisory Committee.
MaryLee Pakieser is a registered nurse with 48 years of clinical practice, the last 25 as a nurse practitioner. She is active in professional nursing associations (ANA, ANA-MI and Michigan Council of NPs) and recently completed a term on the ANA national board. She has been active with a variety of community issues, including serving on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health board and now the Traverse Area District Library board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.