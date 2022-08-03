Many of the changes seen throughout the history of Traverse City were an uphill battle for city staff, elected officials and residents.
Fortunately, we all fall victim to historical scotoma. As time passes and people come and go, we become blind to the modifications that felt so difficult not so long ago. Often, this blindness is overtaken by an appreciation for the very change we found so difficult.
I grew up in Traverse City and I’ve seen changes happen. Bike trails were a pipe dream. Safe walking routes to school were limited. Downtown was a ghost town.
I’ll admit, there were times in my naive youth that I opposed the developments that were inherently improving my way of life. I listened to business owners complain about the transformations that, after a short time, immensely advanced their businesses. We’ve all heard the ingenuous complaints and the fear of change.
What’s beautiful is that time passes and we become accustomed to the changes around us. A house down the street being fixed up becomes “just that house” in a few months. A new building will house our favorite shops after some time. Better yet, it will house the employees of our favorite shops. A family member moving away is, at first, a loss. Now, it’s a new perspective of what our city should be upon their return.
Bike lanes in streets become an asset by giving cyclists the space for a healthy ride. Public parks become the place our children enjoy a bit of freedom. Sidewalks give us the space to safely enjoy our neighborhoods. All the while, this is improving our culture, access and economics.
We all forget the newness and the changes simply become a part of the fabric that makes our city the place we want to live. Often, they improve our sense of belonging so much that they incentivize us to remain.
Improvements made by adding more housing within our city are no different than any of the gainful improvements listed above. They improve our culture, access and economics.
Over time, this additional housing just becomes a part of the fabric, weaving new people into our lives. We’ll no longer naively oppose and, instead, we artfully embrace the refinement. We’ll enjoy new access points to nature and create new secret areas of respite. More neighbors become friendly incentives to remain here and continue improving this city.
We romanticize our vision of the present or recent past only to become blind to the future. Alluring possibilities are endless for us and for those who will follow, outweighing any romanticism we could imagine. The future is bright.
I hope we all gain the understanding that the past, even the recent past, was full of changes that have now become part of what makes Traverse City our home.
While we should learn from the past all that we can, it does not dictate our future. Housing must be embraced for what it truly is: Culture. Access. Economics. But, most importantly, it becomes woven into the fabric that makes this place our home.
About the author: Shea O’Brien is an advocate for inclusive housing and the future of Traverse City. He lives in Traverse City.
