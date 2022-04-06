Some state lawmakers play with the notion of Michigan taxpayers bankrolling film production. Last time officials tried to bring movies here, taxpayers paid $500 million to produce almost nothing.
No independent evidence shows underwriting television, film and similar commercial work are a net plus for Michigan taxpayers. Such subsidies make it harder to provide needed services like pothole repair.
The proposed bills would provide tax credits against expenses incurred on Michigan-based productions of film and television as well as commercial shoots. Tax credits would equal 20-30% of the production’s spending. The program would cost up to $100 million annually.
This proposed law doesn’t work. Eighteen states offer no film and television incentive programs, presumably because their lived experience matches the research showing they’re ineffective — even in California which has a robust entertainment production infrastructure.
A 2019 study of Georgia’s tax credit (up to 30% of video and film expenditures) found that even if every job in this category were a function of the incentives, the program would cost $64,000-119,000 per job, which is not cost-effective. Many studies find questionable or net negative impacts from state film incentives.
Analyses were performed on Michigan’s previous film incentive program. The Senate Fiscal Agency conducted an examination in 2010, finding that the program returned 11 cents on every dollar spent. The second study, published in 2014, was performed by a Massachusetts-based consultancy at the behest of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. It found the program drained the treasury. The third study was bought by the MEDC in 2009, a little over a year after the program started. The authors found positive results from the program, but the study excluded costs associated with the state’s incentive. That’s like counting paychecks while ignoring bills.
We’ve wasted $500 million subsidizing film and other media productions. Even if the new program gave up $50 million annually, total costs would pile up. Besides the direct cost, there is opportunity cost. Tens of millions of windfall tax advantages to select filmmakers is money that can’t be spent on roads, sewers, police or reducing the cost of living.
It’s unfair to provide tax credits to a few while most of us pay full freight, especially when the benefits of such programs accrue to those who need them least. Michael Moore, wealthy founder of the Traverse City Film Festival, bagged $840,000 from Michigan taxpayers for his mockumentary “Capitalism: A Love Story,” according to the New York Times.
Moore’s 2009 film received a state subsidy when one famous scene has Moore standing outside a Wall Street business demanding taxpayer money back. Michigan taxpayers should demand money back starting with recipients of industrial handouts like Moore.
At least one state lawmaker and the former Michigan Film Office director have cameos in productions. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and former Senate Majority Leader Randy Richardville were extras in “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Maybe they’re great actors.
Some politicians think film incentives create jobs. Evidence and experience show they don’t. Until advocates of state film subsidies demonstrate otherwise, taxpayers should yell “That’s a wrap!” on lawmakers’ failed idea.
About the author: Michael D. LaFaive is senior director of the Morey Fiscal Policy Initiative for the Midland-based Mackinac Center for Public Policy and a 1985 graduate of Traverse City Senior High. He resides in East Bay Township.
