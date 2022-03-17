A member of our community died last month because he didn’t have housing. Terry Edick was sleeping on an abandoned couch outside when the couch caught fire. Terry was a veteran who enjoyed talking about sports and TV and always asked after your dog. He was well known and appreciated as a lively spirit. He died from third-degree burns several days after the fire. It didn’t have to be this way. Terry died because he was experiencing homelessness, full stop.
Our community is at a crossroads. Elected officials, influential organizations, community leaders and voters will decide what kind of community we are going to have in the coming years. We are mobilizing around affordable housing, and soon it will be time to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars — a once-in-a-generation funding opportunity for our region. In these important discussions about our community’s future, we need to include people like Terry Edick.
This tragedy isn’t the first time a person has died unhoused and unsheltered in the Traverse City area, and it likely won’t be the last. I work with other NW Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness agencies to make homelessness rare and brief in our region. Every day our nonprofits work together to help people move from homelessness into housing — 30 people in the Grand Traverse region in just this past February. But today, there are still more than 250 people without housing in the Greater Grand Traverse area. Why is this? One main reason: the math doesn’t work.
Right now, 25 unhoused members of our community stand ready to pay $1,000 a month in guaranteed rent for one-bedroom units with their housing vouchers. But our community doesn’t have places they can rent, even with incentives for new landlords, a damages fund and rent checks that arrive like clockwork. One-bedroom units often rent for $300 a night or more in the summer. Landlords are choosing between $12,000 and $50,000 or more in annual rent. For obvious reasons, our current housing market is keeping people in homelessness.
We don’t think anyone wants to live in a community where people die on the streets and in the woods. Right now, more than one veteran experiencing homelessness in our community has rent money that is going unused because they can’t find a place to rent. Finding community solutions that expand housing options for people experiencing homelessness is a life-or-death matter.
We all face a housing crunch up north that makes housing hard to find. Since it’s hard for just about everyone, of course it’s nearly impossible with just $1,000 a month. Construction of homes is happening, and lots of plans are in motion. But currently not many of these housing units will work for people exiting homelessness. Even under ideal conditions, the government rental assistance system is inflexible, extraordinarily slow, and cumbersome. It’s the best chance at housing for people like Terry with extremely low income (0-30% AMI), but the system does not flex to meet local conditions. We need to think about this problem differently to make the math work.
Let’s talk about all new developments setting aside some units for families, veterans, and individuals experiencing homelessness. Let’s explore incentives for developers that make it more attractive to rent some units to people with housing vouchers. Could ARPA funds create permanent supportive housing for people with physical and mental disabilities who have been homeless for more than a year?
Housing ends homelessness. Nationwide, we are 7 million units short of affordable housing units. In our region, we need at least 4,000. It will take decades to catch up. But other communities are making rapid progress like Kent County and Del Norte County through Project Homekey. Our community needs to work together on multiple fronts to address this complex public health challenge.
We thank the groups and individuals who are raising their hands and their voices in favor of housing solutions that benefit all of us — including those of us who experience homelessness. As we set priorities and make plans, we need to consider people like Terry, our neighbors with the least means who are most likely to die of homelessness.
About the author: Nora Dunlop is director of Housing and Homeless Services for Goodwill Northern Michigan. She works to make homelessness rare, brief and one time alongside Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness members, including the other Continuum of Care-funded partners, Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing and the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.