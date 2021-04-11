The federal government is off to a roaring start on climate change. President Joe Biden has signed executive orders related to climate change, and the White House just introduced a proposal that elevates climate solutions alongside infrastructure and job goals.
The latest exciting development in climate legislation is introduction of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) led by Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch (FL-22) and 28 original cosponsors. We would like Rep. Jack Bergman to support this important bill and we ask Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters to introduce a companion bill in the Senate.
This policy will quickly slash our climate-changing emissions and save American lives by reducing pollution. It will also spur business innovation and lead to affordable clean energy, and it will do all of this while putting money in people’s pockets. Let’s explore how.
The policy puts a steadily rising price on carbon pollution. This price signal will steer our economy away from fossil fuels, leading to a 30 percent reduction in carbon emissions in five years and we’ll be on the path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
As fossil fuel use drops and emissions decline public health will benefit. We could save 4.5 million American lives over the next 50 years by replacing pollution with clean air. That’s why the Lancet Commission endorses carbon pricing, calling it “the single most powerful strategic instrument to inoculate human health against the risks of climate change.”
While driving these massive benefits, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will also provide economic benefits to Americans. Each month, people will receive a “carbon cash back” payment. So, the carbon fee revenue will go into people’s pockets and 99 percent of low-income Americans come out ahead or break even.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is a longtime supporter of this approach. She affirmed in her January confirmation process that she is “fully supportive of effective carbon pricing,” adding “I know that the President is as well.”
This policy is better for business. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced its support of a “market-based approach to accelerate emissions reductions,” and the Business Roundtable has explicitly endorsed a carbon price. Economists expect a policy like the Energy Innovation Act will drive technological innovation, and businesses will provide abundant, affordable and reliable clean energy in response. We appreciate the 18 local businesses including Mawby Sparkling Wines, Crystal Enterprises and Cherry Republic that have already endorsed H.R. 2307.
It is not every day that Congress considers a policy that will reduce emissions, save lives, benefit business and put money in people’s pockets. Here in Michigan, we are ready to see results. Public polling shows that 58 percent of people in Grand Traverse County want Congress to do more to address global warming. Every member of Michigan’s congressional delegation should take a serious look at this bill. The Energy Innovation Act is a good step forward to put America on the fast track to a healthy, prosperous future.
About the authors: Nicola Philpott is a volunteer group leader with the Grand Traverse chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. She is a volunteer state coordinator with Citizens’ Climate Lobby Michigan. Mark Reynolds is the executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.