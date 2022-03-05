For every short-term rental (STR) displacing a residential home, our local schools will lose the revenue that a family with school-age children may have generated.
In 1994 Michigan voters approved Proposal A to change how public and charter schools are funded. Previously, most education dollars were derived from local property taxes. Proposal A changed the equation. Instead of local property values determining funding levels for districts, the foundation allowance is allocated based on the number of enrolled students.
With school funding determined by enrollment numbers, every student lost to a competing charter or parochial school reduces the losing school’s revenue by $8,700.
There is a legitimate argument that this Darwinian system of funding forces public schools to be more competitive by streamlining and offering a curriculum suitable to concerned parents. If they fail, natural selection will prevail.
Michigan schools understand this and most work to attract available students from their districts. What if state legislators abruptly attempt to change the rules by passing bills that would reduce the availability of students in communities that appeal to STR investors?
House Bill 4722 was recently approved by a majority in Michigan’s House and now sits in the regulatory committee in the Senate. It would require all local governments to accept STR licenses up to 30% of existing residential units (homes).
The results in the table are based on current housing numbers in each identified area derived from the U.S. Census multiplied by 30% of allowed STRs. In Traverse City: 7,423 housing units multiplied by 30% = 2,226 potential STRs allowed.
Every housing unit displaced by an STR eliminates a family home with potential school-age children. Each child brings $8,700 per year of state funding to the local school district. Even if the number of potential STRs were reduced by 50%, with one child the total loss to local schools in the above communities would be a staggering $54 million annually.
Communities not considered tourist areas won’t be penalized by short-sighted Lansing legislators, but in northern Michigan, where we’ll bear the brunt of the STR onslaught, schools will be proportionally de-funded.
STRs create housing shortages, ruin the character of residential neighborhoods and hurt our schools. Local businesses need workers, but because STRs have all but eliminated affordable housing and long-term rentals, workers have no place to live.
When your local public school asks to approve a bond for infrastructure or sinking fund to help with school improvements, ask your governing authority how many STRs are in your community — do the math. Consider how STR investors benefit while you’re paying additional taxes for upkeep of your underfunded school. If those STRs were family homes with school-age children contributing to the school district, would the school board need voters to make up the difference?
Local government has a fiduciary responsibility to protect their communities including ensuring STRs don’t unfairly tax residents. While realtors and investors reap profits from STRs, our local schools and year-round residents pay. If our state representatives can’t protect northern Michigan schools, then we need to find those who will.
