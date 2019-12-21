By Porter Abbott
Consider the sad case of McArthur Wheeler who, in 1995 and without a mask, robbed two banks, was caught on camera and duly caught by the police shortly thereafter.
He was surprised to be caught because, as he told them, “I wore the juice.” His reasoning ran thus: since lemon juice is used as invisible ink, it would also hide his features from security cameras if he rubbed it on his face, which he did, though it stung his eyes and made it difficult to see.
Two psychologists, David Dunning and Justin Kruger, were inspired by Wheeler to run a series of tests. What they discovered in their landmark study is what’s now called the Dunning-Kruger (DK) effect. It runs like this: The less one knows, the more one thinks one knows and vice versa. As in all science these are probabilities, not certainties.
I was reminded of the DK effect last April when the Mueller Report came out and some legislators said they weren’t going to read it. Senator Inhofe, for example, said he didn’t have to read it because it’s “a lot of nothing: no collusion, no obstruction, no executive privilege asserted.” Had the senator read the report, he’d know it did not say any of these things.
I was reminded again several weeks ago when at least two senators said they “had no plans to read the impeachment transcripts.” They may be calculating politicians, but still, they demonstrate a handy way of enabling the DK effect: If you don’t read the evidence, you don’t risk undermining your certainty.
These non-readers replicate on a small scale the president, a famous non-reader and perhaps the most extreme example of the DK effect we’ll ever encounter.
“I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me” (2015), “I know more about offense and defense than they will ever understand, believe me.” (2016).
He can say these things because there is nothing in his head to conflict with them. Why this should be is a mystery. Many have noted his astonishing lack of curiosity (which makes the common comparison of Trump to second-graders unfair to second-graders, who are brimful of curiosity).
What makes these claims of unequaled expertise most disturbing is that he probably believes them. This is how Dunning-Kruger works. And it is downright dangerous.
It is what allowed him, after a nudge from President Erdogan, immediately to withdraw our troops from Syria. That he sought no consultation was a way of not having to think. Consequently, there was no informed voice inside saying “Hey, isn’t this a gift to Russia, Iran and ISIS? Isn’t this a betrayal of our close allies, the Kurds, who have died alongside our soldiers in the fight against ISIS?”
After three years in office, it is clear the president’s mind is an armed fortress. He will not change his ways. But this makes it even more important that legislators show the respect for evidence without which our democracy cannot survive.
About the author: Porter Abbott was a research professor of English at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he taught for 40 years. He retired to Northport in 2005.
