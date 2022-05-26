Food Allergy and Research Education reports that up to 85 million Americans are affected by allergies and intolerances, including roughly 32 million with food allergies. Of those, about 26 million adults and 5.6 million children have anaphylaxis, the potentially life-threatening food allergy reaction.
Food allergies and food intolerances impact different parts of the body. An allergy is a medical condition in which exposure to a certain food triggers a harmful response from the immune system. An intolerance occurs when a person has difficulty digesting a food, leading to symptoms like intestinal gas, abdominal pain or diarrhea. Food intolerances can be caused by the absence of an enzyme needed to fully digest food like in lactose intolerance, irritable bowel syndrome, sensitivity to food additives and celiac disease.
Food intolerance symptoms are generally less serious than food allergy symptoms, which include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting; hives, itching or eczema; swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat or other body parts; tingling or itching in the mouth and wheezing, nasal congestion or trouble breathing.
Celiac disease vs. gluten intolerance
Gluten intolerance — or non-celiac gluten sensitivity — isn’t the same as celiac disease.
- Celiac disease: an autoimmune disease causing an abnormal immune response to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. Ingesting gluten can cause intestinal damage. Someone with celiac disease must completely avoid eating gluten throughout their life.
- Gluten intolerance: a sensitivity involving how the digestive system handles gluten. Symptoms may improve by reducing their consumption of gluten.
These share some of the same symptoms after eating gluten, including bloating, stomach pain and diarrhea.
Foods associated with allergies and intolerances
Eight food allergies are responsible for roughly 90 percent of serious food allergy reactions in the U.S.: crustacean shellfish (crab, crayfish, lobster and shrimp), eggs, fish, milk, peanuts, soy, tree nuts (almonds, pecans and walnuts) and wheat. Small amounts of these foods can trigger a reaction, often immediately after eating.
Children are more likely to outgrow allergies to milk, eggs and soy than allergies to peanuts, fish and shrimp. Sesame is becoming a common food allergy in childhood. According to the National Institute of Health, 20-30 percent of children with a sesame allergy outgrow it.
Stay safe when dining out
- Restaurants to avoid: Depending on a person’s allergies, these can include buffets, bakeries and restaurants that serve pre-made foods, as the risk for cross contact is high.
- Consider chains: Since most chain restaurants use the same ingredients and prepare items the same way, a person with allergies or intolerances may know what to expect when traveling.
- Communicate: Talk with restaurant employees who can provide the ingredients a dish contains and what it is cooked in. For example, restaurants may fry vegetarian items in the same oil they use for fish — which could affect someone who is allergic to fish. Avoiding fried foods is a safe bet when out.
- Be wary of desserts: Desserts can contain hidden allergens. Since many restaurants order desserts from specialty shops, staff may not have a list of ingredients, making it risky to order desserts.
About the author: Shanthi Appelo is a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more tips and information, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.