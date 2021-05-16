By Fred Anderson
From my perspective, Judge Thomas Power’s decision on FishPass is the latest example of the extensive disconnect that exists in Traverse City between several very senior level city bureaucrats, the planning and development process and the residents who make up the city relative to the swift approval of development projects.
That disconnect has led to several legal proceedings and the city has yet to be successful in suits brought when public input is hastily overrun and ignored.
When FishPass was under consideration, I did not then and do not today feel I have enough information to make a fully informed decision about whether I would ultimately support the idea. As a city taxpayer that could be saddled in the long-term with costs of undiscovered problems related to this untested concept, it seemed to me that an extensive pre-project review should have been undertaken. Yet these same city factions rushed through the approval of this project and choose the summary environmental review process over the more deliberative process.
The long-running dispute relative to the tall building charter amendment is another example of this disconnect and not really considering the general public’s views. I did not want to vote for the charter amendment. But as I saw these same forces within city hall continue to ignore input from the public, I felt I was left with no choice other than to vote for the amendment.
Yet after the amendment passed instead of entering a genuine dialog with the voters about how to fairly implement the amendment it appears to me that the same folks have spent their time trying to figure out how to minimize implementation. That same mindset appears to me to have been at work on the FishPass project.
The pandemic has only worsened this disconnect. Residents respecting the virus stayed home. Also, many lack high speed internet or are not comfortable with video meetings. However, the same groups have continued to meet in isolation without any real interaction with the public. Another multi-story project approval is making its way through the process, which also in my view flouts the voter approved charter amendment. That project will also likely end up in litigation with the city again losing another court battle.
Here is a novel idea: instead of city powers to be having public comment after all the pre-meetings with developers and the decision basically made, have a moratorium on project approvals until after a real public dialogue, outreach and listening tour is undertaken. Not the cursory public comment at meetings called to ratify previously made decisions but true outreach.
Meet with the neighborhood groups, go to the schools and churches and perhaps even places of employment. Be open about the current interest of the senior appointed staff and the planning and development process in favor of high-rise buildings. Similarly, have honest discussion about why they all wanted FishPass so quickly approved. Most importantly, listen and engage in actual two-way dialogue.
About the author: Fred Anderson retired from a long career in legislative, political, regulatory and community affairs in Lansing and Washington D.C. Now a homeowner in Traverse City, he is concerned about balancing the pressure for growth and protecting the nature of the city.