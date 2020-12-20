By Kathleen Stocking
This year I discovered the beauty of life in a different time. This year I discovered the “in between” — that liminal state between life and death, a place where time is not the same.
Many people, myself included, connected to old friends. A horse-loving friend with whom I rode through the dunes in 1952, found me. My first boyfriend from 1964 sent me the fare to come see him in Dallas.
In August he drove me home to Michigan. We stopped at a Wendy’s, empty, attendants masked, like a haunted house. We crossed Arkansas. We stopped to get gas. I thought we were in Illinois. He thought we were in Missouri. He was right. Sometimes it’s hard to tell the states apart, especially when you’re traveling during a pandemic. The gas station porch had a small rock on it, a doorstop. On the rock was hand-painted, in several colors, with wobbly letters, the words, “Everything will be okay in the end. And if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” That quirky American humor I love.
My daughter, a nurse in Connecticut, got the virus and survived. In September she bought Halloween costumes for her two youngest. The week before Halloween, the Catholic daycare sent home a note saying each child should come dressed as their favorite saint. Quick-thinking and fast-talking turned Cookie, aka Princess Leia, into Saint Kateri. Pierce, who had become inseparable from his costume (even in his sleep), went as Saint Black Panther. The daycare center wisely went along with this. It was a year when a Marvel Comic-book Black Panther could, for a few hours, become a saint.
Everywhere there were rules, of course. Masks. Social distancing. A rule that said you could dine out, taking your mask off when you ate and a rule that said you couldn’t have people over for Thanksgiving, even if you were 6 feet apart and masked. You couldn’t keep track of the rules, or the changes to the rules, and so you just did the best you could, trying to stay safe. Paul McCartney, the Beatle, took a chance and made a new album. You’re locked down, he said to himself. You can do whatever the hell you want. I think a lot of us felt that way.
I’m sorry about the plague, but I’m not sorry about what it did to change my sense of time or the way it made me pay more attention to small things: to the way the day turns gray before it snows, a change in the light so subtle it’s almost indiscernible; the way migrating sandhill cranes swoop down into the swamp at dusk with a small sound, happy to rest; the way raptors swirl up together before crossing open water, taking advantage of strength in numbers even if it’s only psychological; the way a winsomely ugly snapping turtle transforms while laying her eggs, transforms herself and also, by some miracle, some mystery, transforms the world, into something inexpressibly beautiful.
About the author: Kathleen Stocking is an award-winning essayist. She recently finished a fourth book of essays about Leelanau County titled “From the Place of the Gathering Light,” a Michigan bestseller published in the summer of 2019. A lifelong resident of the Leelanau Peninsula, she now lives on the Boardman River in Traverse City.
