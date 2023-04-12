There’s a building my mom would have called “the corner store” at the corner of Elmwood and Jefferson, and there’s another at the corner of Rose and Webster.
You can tell these buildings were probably corner stores because there’s the false front, on both, and the one on Rose has a cement porch across the front with stairs coming up from both sides so people could feel welcome from either direction.
When I ride the BATA bus around Traverse City, I sometimes see vestiges of these corner stores. There’s still an active one at the corner of Union Street and 12th, Deering’s Market, where you can get specialty meats, the newspaper and, in August, sweet corn brought in fresh from Hall’s farm every morning.
The corner store was where you could buy, at a minimum, milk, bread and beer. Kids could get candy there. But what you really got at the corner store was community. You saw everyone there. The young, the old, the interesting, the boring, the halt, the lame, the stalwart, the short, the tall, the men, the women, the rich, the poor. Everybody. We were all the same at the corner store.
The corner store was your connection to community, to democracy. The corner store was the grassroots — at the roots, sweetheart. This was where you saw “the people” as in the Carl Sandburg poem, “The people, yes, the people, the people will live on.”
You could walk to the corner store. That was the whole idea of having it there. The corner store was a way of life, a way of thinking, a way of being a community without thinking, just a way of being that was inherently good, unconscious, and gentle and nourishing. It was the soul of the community and we never even knew it.
“The BATA bus,” as some wit said, “is like taking the stage coach west.”
It is.
I know some of the drivers by name: Pete, Jim, Paul, Bradley, Todd, Bob, Don, Dan, Joe, Mary, Gail, April, Betsy, Matt, John, Brad, Roger, Doug. The drivers are people who’ve been driving trucks or buses their whole lives or sometimes a cherry farmer doing it in the winter or a retired pilot, a court worker. They are well-trained by BATA and are not only great drivers, but great people – helpful, kind, hard-working and courteous.
People chat on the bus. People like to hear other people’s voices.
“Do you think it will snow?”
“It is snowing.”
“Oh, do you think it will rain?”
“I hope the sun comes out,” someone says.
I like the people on the bus.
“People are basically good at heart,” as Anne Frank said, and you can see that on the bus. Sometimes, as it happens, someone doesn’t have the right change and other riders step up. Passengers help each other. People say “Thank you” and “Have a nice day” to the drivers.
The BATA bus is my new corner store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.