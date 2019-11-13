As Michigan business and education leaders, we greatly appreciated the opportunity to discuss the findings of Michigan’s first comprehensive school adequacy study with the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education.
At the Oct. 28 public meeting, we represented the School Finance Research Collaborative, which produced this first-of-its-kind research that provides the framework for a new, fairer school funding approach that helps every student succeed, regardless of location, income, learning challenges or other potential hurdles to learning. The meeting provided a forum to discuss this critical issue as we work together as business, education and civic leaders to fix Michigan’s broken school funding method.
The School Finance Research Collaborative is a diverse, broad-based and bipartisan group of business leaders and education experts from every corner of our state, from metro Detroit to the U.P., who agree it’s time to change the way we fund Michigan’s schools.
Our schools continue to struggle to meet Michigan’s most basic academic standards, and our students will only continue falling behind their peers in other states without a new method that serves their unique needs. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to educating our kids, yet we fund our schools as if all kids have identical needs. This simply doesn’t make sense and must change if we’re going to make Michigan a Top 10 state in public education.
For the first time, the Collaborative study determined the true cost to educate a child to meet Michigan’s educational requirements and make the way we fund our schools more fair. The study recommends additional funding considerations for students enrolled in special education, English Language Learners, students living in poverty and Career and Technical Education programs. The report also recommends additional funding for districts with large transportation costs. Read the full report at https://tinyurl.com/MiFinanceReport.
It is essential we follow the research and embrace this opportunity to fix Michigan’s failed school funding approach. This new path forward will ensure every Michigan student has the same opportunity to get a high-quality education that prepares them for bright futures, whether that means college, technical training, apprenticeships or jobs right after graduation.
It is our sincere hope lawmakers from both parties and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer return to the table and — guided by the research — find real solutions to funding our schools to help every student achieve and succeed.
This bold approach will not be realized in one budget cycle, or even the next several budget cycles. Regardless, we owe it to all Michigan students and our state’s continued economic resurgence to get started today.
