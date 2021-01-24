Traverse City, I’ve fallen for you. I think about you night and day. You’re the Bing Crosby song: the one about “those dear hearts and gentle people who live and love in my hometown.”
One recent sleety day there were old people, old like me, with handmade “Save the Trees” signs on the Union Street Bridge in Traverse City. They didn’t want the city to cut two beautiful black willows, trees with complex root systems, trees holding the bank in place and removing toxins from the soil. Big trees in summer are the lungs of the city and remove poisonous pollutants from the air and provide shade for people and fish. A judge agreed, and the trees will stay — at least until more thought is given to how Traverse City can be more green, more beautiful, more humane.
But why should these environmental issues, and there’ve been a slew of them, end up in court before a judge? Why doesn’t the City of Traverse City have a staff tree expert? They did once. Traverse City should hire a staff environmentalist, too like other cities — people with knowledge who can make wise choices, people who understand stormwater management and using trees and parks to reduce greenhouse gases.
You don’t need to look very far to see a lack of environmental planning in Traverse City. The place is becoming uglier and more toxic by the day, with filthy street water running into the river and bay and new buildings like crematoriums. There’s the Hotel Indigo, built to the sidewalk with no trees; the Uptown Condos, built into the river; the new bank that almost fell into the river and the now tree-less corner at Garfield Avenue and Front Street. The downtown farmers market is zoned for a park — and there used to be a park there — but it’s a hot, treeless parking lot. Who was asleep at the switch when those developments were coming down the pike?
The river, the bay, the trees, the water and the air are the life-support system of the city. We need to keep that life-support system strong and healthy. Traverse City has kind, hard-working people who deserve to not be exposed to cancer-causing and asthma-causing air. Some of us, old people and children, cannot leave the city. The nature in the city is all the nature we will ever experience.
Here’s the question Traverse City, my beloved. What kind of city do you want to be? You’re alive and your life is about who you love and how well you take care of them. Children need parks. Old people need parks. We need clean air, clean water. All people do, of course. For us old people, soon perhaps moving on to our next adventure, it may not be so important, but for children coming up, it’s vital. A child needs hope for the future. Green trees, clean air and a bay that’s safe to swim in; that’s how hope happens.
About the author: Kathleen Stocking is an award-winning essayist. She recently finished a fourth book of essays about Leelanau County titled “From the Place of the Gathering Light,” a Michigan bestseller published in the summer of 2019. A lifelong resident of the Leelanau Peninsula, she now lives on the Boardman River in Traverse City.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.