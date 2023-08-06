It has been almost impossible to miss the news cascade regarding extreme heat occurring worldwide. Like many, I wonder what’s to be done about it individually – or more importantly, as a community?
We cannot change the past. However, the remedy is better decisions now for the future.
And if those are community decisions, we can have a greater impact remediating climate change than as individuals.
A case in point is the Segment 9 add-on to the 22-mile Heritage Trail: The design currently proposes a 25-foot-wide, 4-mile vector through our beloved scenic Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore between Bohemian Road and Good Harbor Road alongside protected wilderness area.
This requires excavating and erecting concrete retaining walls in state-protected critical dunes, building boardwalks over wetlands and bulldozing likely 750-plus mature maple, beech, oak and birch trees to make way for the asphalt pavers. All this to satisfy a TART Trails and the National Park Service (NPS) desire for an additional bike path. Don’t take my word for it. Check out the wooden stakes with the pink flags marking the midpoint of the path.
Trees matter, particularly mature ones that absorb CO2 while producing oxygen, provide insects, songbirds and furry friends habitat and shelter. Ecosystems are fragile and have balance; you disturb one and the rest will be affected. Invasive species follow.
Moreover, this 4-mile trail extension has a projected financial cost of $10 million and still rising, costing more to construct than the existing 22-trail miles did.
Do the financial and ecological costs warrant this questionable addition? I strongly believe they do not. Especially when there are reasonable alternatives available.
The entities promoting this scenario — TART and the National Park Service — appear to have strayed from their origins.
TART began with “rails to trails,” transitioning to connectivity, but at what cost? NPS was to “conserve the scenery and natural areas and leave them unimpaired for future generations.”
In no way does this design comply with their missions. These efforts take the “wild” out of wilderness.
There is always the argument of attracting more folks to boost the economy. We’ve excelled at that effort over the last decade. Still, that small percentage of folks that will use this segment once or twice in their lifetimes are not attracted to our region for the lure of more asphalt. Neither were we.
More isn’t always better – and knowing when to say when indicates visionary wisdom.
Do we really want to continue contributing unnecessarily to adverse climate conditions?
If not now, when?
